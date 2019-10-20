Each week during high school football season, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter will nominate four games to be considered as the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week.

And we want the fans to vote and decide the winner. The options will include a mix of games from the Metro area and statewide.

The winning game will be previewed by Sautter during the week with a close look at the players to watch. He'll also travel to the featured game (weather permitting) to provide full coverage with live updates, photos and video. We'll also have a full postgame recap after the final whistle.

The four games nominated will be announced every Sunday at 7 p.m., and voting will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winning game will be announced live Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. on the NEPrepZone Facebook and Twitter accounts.

This week's nominees are:

Friday: Class B No. 4 Grand Island Northwest (7-1) at Class B No. 6 Hastings (7-1) Two of the suprise teams in Class B looking for a district title and a higher seed in the playoffs.

Friday: Class B No. 8 Norris (6-2) at Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt (8-0) Norris gave Waverly it's toughest test of the year in a 21-14 loss in week five. Waverly's only loss is to Skutt 28-21 in double overtime week seven.

Friday: Class C-1 No. 5 Columbus Scotus (7-1) at Class C-1 No. 1 Wahoo (8-0) Scotus looks for another upset in Wahoo after beating Wahoo Neumann 34-33 in week six.

Friday: Class C-2 No. 2 Oakland-Craig (8-0) at Class C-2 No. 3 BRLD (8-0) A district championship on the line with the only matchup of undefeated 11-man teams in week nine.

Vote: Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week

These are the four games up for consideration as Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week. Voting will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

You voted:

