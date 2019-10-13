Each week during high school football season, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter will nominate four games to be considered as the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week.

And we want the fans to vote and decide the winner. The options will include a mix of games from the Metro area and statewide.

The winning game will be previewed by Sautter during the week with a close look at the players to watch. He'll also travel to the featured game (weather permitting) to provide full coverage with live updates, photos and video. We'll also have a full postgame recap after the final whistle.

The four games nominated will be announced every Sunday at 7 p.m., and voting will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winning game will be announced live Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. on the NEPrepZone Facebook and Twitter accounts.

​This week's nominees.

Omaha North (3-4) at Class A No. 1 Bellevue West (7-0), 7 p.m. Thursday: The Vikings beat Bellevue West 52-49 in week eight last season. It was Bellevue West's first loss of the season. In what is a budding rivalry, the Vikings will need to keep up offensively in 2019.

Class A No. 9 Omaha Creighton Prep (6-1) at Class A No. 3 Millard South (6-1), 7 p.m. Friday: Playoff seeding is on the line in Class A's toughest district with both teams tied in the wildcard standings.

Class C-1 No. 3 Adams Central (7-0) at Class C-1 No 10 Kearney Catholic (6-1), 7 p.m. Friday: Offense should not be a problem as Adams Central averages 48.7 points per game and Kearney Catholic averages 31.4.

Class C-2 No. 8 Shelby Rising City (6-1) at Class C-2 No. 9 North Bend Central (6-1), 7 p.m. Friday: Two of the surprising teams in C-2. Defending champion Centennial has handed both their first loss of the season in the last two weeks.

Vote: Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week

These are the four games up for consideration as Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week. Voting will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

You voted:

Photos: Nebraska high school football Super Six 2019

High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.

1 of 40

