Each week during high school basketball season, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter will nominate four games to be considered as the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week.

And we want the fans to vote and decide the winner. The options will include a mix of games from the Metro area and statewide.

The winning game will be previewed by Sautter during the week with a close look at the players to watch. He'll also travel to the featured game (weather permitting) to provide full coverage with live updates, photos and video. We'll also have a full postgame recap after the final whistle.

The four games nominated will be announced every Sunday at 7 p.m., and voting will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winning game will be announced live Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. on the NEPrepZone Facebook and Twitter accounts.

This week's nominees are:

Top Ten No. 1 Millard North (17-2) at No. 2 Bellevue West (16-2), Friday at 7:15 p.m.: Doesn't get much better for basketball lovers than a top five matchup on Valentine's Day.

Class A No. 10 Grand Island (12-7) vs. Class C-2 No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic (18-2), Saturday at 8:30 p.m.: The first time the two schools located 1.3 miles apart will face each other.

Class C-1 No. 4 Kearney Catholic (14-5) at Class C-1 No. 6 Lincoln Christian (15-4), Thursday at 6:30 p.m.: Rematch of the Centennial Conference semifinals, which the Crusaders won 55-42.

Millard West girls (9-7) at Top 10 No. 5 Papillion-La Vista (17-3), Friday at 5:30 p.m.: An important game for wild card points and district seedings, particularly for the Wildcats.

