Each week during high school basketball season, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter will nominate four games to be considered as the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week.

And we want the fans to vote and decide the winner. The options will include a mix of games from the Metro area and statewide.

The winning game will be previewed by Sautter during the week with a close look at the players to watch. He'll also travel to the featured game (weather permitting) to provide full coverage with live updates, photos and video. We'll also have a full postgame recap after the final whistle.

The four games nominated will be announced every Sunday at 7 p.m., and voting will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

This week's nominees are:

Class A No. 10 Lincoln North Star (12-5) at Top 10 No. 3 Bellevue West (13-2), Saturday at 7:15 p.m.​: Gators third trip to the Omaha metro this season in what is likely a packed Thunderdome.

No. 6 Omaha Central (12-4) at No. 2 Omaha South (14-2), Friday at 7:15 p.m.: The schools' first meeting since the last-second win by in the Packers in the 2019 Class A state title.

Class B No. 7 Wahoo (14-1) at C-2 No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic (16-1), Saturday at 4:30 p.m.: The now Class B Warriors traveling to GICC to face one of C-2's best.

Girls Class A No. 1 Millard South (19-0) at Class A No. 7 Fremont (15-4), Saturday at 6 p.m.: The first of two difficult road games in a row for the undefeated Patriots.

