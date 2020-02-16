Each week during high school basketball season, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter will nominate four games to be considered as the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week.

And we want the fans to vote and decide the winner. The options will include a mix of games from the Metro area and statewide.

The winning game will be previewed by Sautter during the week with a close look at the players to watch. He'll also travel to the featured game (weather permitting) to provide full coverage with live updates, photos and video. We'll also have a full postgame recap after the final whistle.

The four games nominated will be announced every Sunday at 7 p.m., and voting will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winning game will be announced live Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. on the NEPrepZone Facebook and Twitter accounts.

This week's nominees are:

Top 10 No. 4 Omaha Central (16-3) at Top 10 No. 1 Millard North (19-3), Friday at 7:15 p.m.​: Two of the top teams in Class A finish the regular season playing each other.

Class C-1 No. 6 Lincoln Christian (17-4) at Class C-1 No. 7 Wahoo Neumann (15-4), Saturday at 7:30 p.m.: Two top 10 teams in C-1 fighting for sub-district seeding in the final regular season game for both teams.

Top 10 No. 6 Omaha Creighton Prep (16-6) at Top 10 No. 8 Papillion-La Vista South (15-6), Friday at 7:15 p.m.: Two of the top eight in the wildcard standings look to stay in contention to remain district hosts.

Top 10 No. 8 Fremont girls (17-6) at Top 10 No. 9 Lincoln Northeast (13-8), Thursday at 5:30 p.m.: Two of the best guards in the state will face off when Fremont sophomore Taylor McCabe takes on Northeast senior McKenna Minter.

