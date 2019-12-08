Each week during high school basketball season, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter will nominate four games to be considered as the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week.
And we want the fans to vote and decide the winner. The options will include a mix of games from the Metro area and statewide.
The winning game will be previewed by Sautter during the week with a close look at the players to watch. He'll also travel to the featured game (weather permitting) to provide full coverage with live updates, photos and video. We'll also have a full postgame recap after the final whistle.
The four games nominated will be announced every Sunday at 7 p.m., and voting will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winning game will be announced live Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. on the NEPrepZone Facebook and Twitter accounts.
This week's nominees are:
Lincoln Southeast at Class A No. 9 Lincoln Pius X (boys), 7:30 p.m. Friday: Both team are undefeated after the opening weekend of action.
Class A No. 5 Omaha Westside at Class A No. 8 Papillion-La Vista South (boys), 4:45 p.m. Saturday: Both teams have one loss. Westside's to No. 2 Bellevue West and Papillion-La Vista South's to No. 1 Millard North.
Class D-1 No. 8 Riverside at Class D-2 No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (boys), 7:30 p.m. Thursday: Two of the top teams in the lower classes in an undefeated matchup early in the regular season.
Omaha Burke at Class A No. 5 Millard North (girls), 5:30 p.m. Friday: Defending champions Millard North lost their first game on Friday night to Lincoln High 54-52. Omaha Burke, who will likely be one of the surprise teams in Class A, lost a high scoring game on Saturday (101-71) to Millard South.
Vote: Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week
These are the four games up for consideration as Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week. Voting will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Photos: Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2020 class
These are the basketball and football players from Nebraska in the 2020 class who have at least one Division I scholarship offer. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to mike.sautter@owh.com
1 of 45
Zavier Betts, Bellevue West
Committed: Nebraska
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Will Swanson, Papillion-La Vista South
Committed: Kansas State
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke
Committed: Notre Dame
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Isaac Gifford, Lincoln Southeast
Offers: Oregon State, Air Force, Army, Colorado State, New Mexico State, Wyoming, Northern Iowa
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Joey Braasch, Columbus
Committed: Wyoming
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jay Ducker, Bellevue West
Committed: Northern Illinois
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kohl Herbolsheimer, Millard South
Committed: Wyoming
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Caleb Robinson, Omaha Burke
Committed: Wyoming
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Teivis Tuioti, Lincoln Southeast
Committed: Nevada
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock
Offers: Wyoming, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Illinois
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bryce Kitrell, Ashland-Greenwood
Offers: Ohio
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Blake Anderson, Omaha Skutt
Committed: Northern Iowa
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Isaac Appleget, Lincoln Southeast
Committed: South Dakota State
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dalys Beanum, Millard West
Committed: South Dakota State
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Abe Hoskins, Omaha Central
Committed: South Dakota State
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt
Committed: North Dakota State
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kason Kelley, Millard North
Committed: North Dakota
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Miko Maessner, Kearney
Committed: Princeton
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Kaedyn Odermann, Millard West
Committed: Harvard
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Chase Perchal, Millard South
Committed: North Dakota
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Marques Sigle, Omaha North
Committed: North Dakota State
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nate Sullivan, Bellevue West
Committed: South Dakota State
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Wyatt Seagren, Oakland-Craig
Committed: South Dakota State
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mason Armstead, Omaha Creighton Prep
Offers: Dartmouth, Harvard, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, Princeton, South Dakota State, Stetson, Yale, Youngstown State
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thomas Ault, Bellevue West
Offers: Youngstown State
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sam Clarkson, Scottsbluff
Offers: Northern Colorado
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grant McKinsey, Lincoln Southwest
Offers: Southeast Missouri State
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Paxton Swanson. Platteview
Offers: South Dakota, Western Illinois
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Isaiah Harris, Millard South
Committed: Nebraska walk-on (had D-I scholarship offer from North Dakota)
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ashton Hausmann, Norris
Committed: Nebraska walk-on (had D-I scholarship offer from Incarnate Word)
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grant Tagge, Omaha Westside
Committed: Nebraska walk-on (had D-I scholarship offers from Northern Illinois and South Dakota State)
