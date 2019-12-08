Each week during high school basketball season, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter will nominate four games to be considered as the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week.

And we want the fans to vote and decide the winner. The options will include a mix of games from the Metro area and statewide.

The winning game will be previewed by Sautter during the week with a close look at the players to watch. He'll also travel to the featured game (weather permitting) to provide full coverage with live updates, photos and video. We'll also have a full postgame recap after the final whistle.

The four games nominated will be announced every Sunday at 7 p.m., and voting will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winning game will be announced live Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. on the NEPrepZone Facebook and Twitter accounts.

This week's nominees are:

Lincoln Southeast at Class A No. 9 Lincoln Pius X (boys), 7:30 p.m. Friday: Both team are undefeated after the opening weekend of action.

Class A No. 5 Omaha Westside at Class A No. 8 Papillion-La Vista South (boys), 4:45 p.m. Saturday: Both teams have one loss. Westside's to No. 2 Bellevue West and Papillion-La Vista South's to No. 1 Millard North.

Class D-1 No. 8 Riverside at Class D-2 No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (boys), 7:30 p.m. Thursday: Two of the top teams in the lower classes in an undefeated matchup early in the regular season.

Omaha Burke at Class A No. 5 Millard North (girls), 5:30 p.m. Friday: Defending champions Millard North lost their first game on Friday night to Lincoln High 54-52. Omaha Burke, who will likely be one of the surprise teams in Class A, lost a high scoring game on Saturday (101-71) to Millard South.

Vote: Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week

These are the four games up for consideration as Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week. Voting will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

You voted:

