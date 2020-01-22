The votes have been counted and the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week is...

Class C-2 No. 2 Yutan (11-1) at Palmyra (11-3), Friday at 7:30 p.m.

This game will be featured all week as the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week. World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter will preview the game, including a look at the players to watch. He'll also be in attendance for the game, providing live updates, video and photos on his Twitter account and postgame analysis at Omaha.com/GameOfTheWeek.

