The votes have been counted and the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week is...

Top 10 No. 6 Omaha Creighton Prep (17-6) at Top 10 No. 8 Papillion-La Vista South (16-6), Friday at 7:15 p.m.

This game will be featured all week as the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week. World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter will preview the game, including a look at the players to watch. He'll also be in attendance for the game, providing live updates, video and photos on his Twitter account and postgame analysis at Omaha.com/GameOfTheWeek.

