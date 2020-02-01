This week’s Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week between Elkhorn Mount Michael and Hastings lived up the moniker.
Led by 15 points from junior Airan Lopez, Class B No. 4 Elkhorn Mount Michael handed Top 10 No. 9 Hasting their first loss of the season, 71-60 in double overtime.
Here are World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter’s three takes from the game.
1. The Knights of Mount Michael have a talented group of juniors. Kaleb Brink, a 6-foot-4 post, came into the game leading the Knights in scoring (16.8). Brink finished with 11 against Hastings, but he showed his significant improvement from a year ago.
2. Lopez and junior guard Jo Bruggeman came off the bench to have a significant impact on the game. In the second quarter, they combined to connect on 3-of-6 3-pointers. Bruggeman hit back-to-back 3 pointers late in the half to help the Knights head into the half tied at 24.
3. Hastings got all they could from their senior duo of Connor Creech and Haggan Hilgendorf. Hilgendorf, a Fort Hays State signee, scored 15 of his 21 in the second half, including three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Creech has 12 of his 28 in the two overtime periods. In order for the Tigers to accomplish their goals of a state championship, they will need more from the supporting cast.
