The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week featured Class C-2 No. 2 Yutan (13-1) at Palmyra (11-4), Friday at 7:15 p.m.
It took some time for Yutan to get things figured out on Friday night. The Chieftains were down a regular starter senior post Colby Tichota due to illness. They trailed 14-12 after one quarter, and at halftime, the game was tied at 29. But Yutan stormed back in the second half, using a 16-point half from Brady Timm to pull out a 61-50 win.
Here are World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter’s three takes from the game.
* * *
Timm proved why he is not just one of the better in-state guards but one of the better players in the junior class. Seven of his game-high 29 points came from the free-throw line, but his shot-making ability was also on full display. He connected on four 3-pointers, hounded the Panthers guards defensively and showed a nice mid-range offensive game.
Morningside commit Trey Knudsen has developed his offensive skill set. For much of the Yutan senior's high school career, he was known as strictly a 3-point shooter. On Friday, he took defenders off the dribble and scored at the rim in traffic.
Palmyra senior guard Dominic Darrah led the Panthers with 20 points. Darrah is a name that doesn't get talked about as one of the better in-state guards in the state, but it might be time to start considering him as just that.
