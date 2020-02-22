Danair Dempsey

On paper Papillion-La Vista South was the underdog on Friday night against Omaha Creighton Prep in the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week. The Titans — ranked No. 8 in the Top 10 — outscored the No. 6 Junior Jays 41-25 in the second half to win 75-52.

Here are World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter’s three takes from the game.

* * *

1. Papio South forward Danair Dempsey had his best game of the season for the Titans. The 6-6 junior scored 24 points, while shooting 9-of-14 from the field and 6-of-9 from the free-throw line. He also had a game-high 12 rebounds. There wasn't much Prep could do to stop Dempsey. They rotated different post players, but he was highly effective against whoever the Junior Jays matched up with him.

2. Jared Mattley finished his regular season on a high note for Papio South. The senior guard scored 22 points on 6-of-14 from the field, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range. Mattley also had five rebounds and two assists, while dealing with foul trouble in the first half.

3. Omaha Creighton Prep junior post AJ Rollins led the Jays with 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Rollins was the only double-digit scorer for Prep.

