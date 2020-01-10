The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week featured Class C-1 No. 3 North Bend Central (9-0) hosting Logan View-Scribner-Snyder (7-2).
The upset minded Raiders of Logan View-Scribner-Snyder led 15-4 at the end of the first half and 22-19 at halftime. But NBC senior Tanner Wietfeld hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the third quarter and gave the Tigers a lead they would not relinquish, winning 51-33.
Here are World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter’s three takes from the game.
* * *
1. North Bend Central finished as state runners-up in 2019, and the Tigers look like they will be challengers for the Class C-1 crown again. NBC has a balanced scoring attack that is led by seniors Austin Endorf and Cody Prohaska and junior Jaxon Wietfeld. the Tigers play with pace and have just enough shooting ability to score from all three levels of the floor.
2. At 6-foot-4 Wietfeld is a versatile player that can run point along with being able to score around the basket. As he matures, he likely will become a college basketball player. The question will be at what level.
3. LVSS has a pretty intriguing prospect in 6-7 junior post Garrett Kriete. He has great length, a soft touch on his shot and is fairly skilled. He should be on the radar of some college programs already. More should follow as his high school career continues.
