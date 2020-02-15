This week’s Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week featured Top 10 No. 1 Millard North (19-2) at Top 10 No. 2 Bellevue West (17-3).
Millard North used an 8-0 run early in the fourth quarter to give the Mustangs a 59-51 lead with 5:18 remaining. The Mustangs would go on to defeat the Thunderbirds 70-60 in front of a packed Thunderdome.
Here are World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter’s three takes from the game.
1. Hunter Sallis started the game attacking the basket and finished with an efficient 25 points. The 6-4 junior was 8-of-13 from the field and 9-of-9 from the free throw line. The Mustangs didn't shoot well from beyond the arc, making just two of the 10 3-pointers attempted, but they didn't need to. As a team, the Mustangs shot 58.1 (25-43) from inside the arc. Saint Thomas continued his strong season finishing with 13 points (5-8 FG) and six rebounds. The 6-6 junior has been having a breakout season. Jasen Green also finished with 13 points, while going 5-of-8 from the field.
2. Millard North junior guard Jadin Johnson isn't one to score a ton of points, and on Friday night, he once again didn't need to. He did play great defense. As the primary defender on T-Bird junior and Wisconsin commit Chucky Hepburn, Johnson held the future Badger to 14 points (5-of-17 from the field). Johnson filled up the stat sheet scoring four points, five assists and four steals.
3. John Shanklin (6-8) was the lone player to record a double-double, finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Black Hills State signee was aggressive in the paint and held his own against the Millard North depth and length in the frontcourt.
1 of 15
Millard North's Saint Thomas celebrate scoring against Bellevue West.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.