Lucas Vogt

BRLD junior Lucas Vogt scored 18 points against Oakland-Craig.

 MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week featured Class C-2 No. 5 Oakland-Craig (12-2) at Class C-2 No. 1 BRLD (11-0).

BRLD jumped out to a quick lead and never looked back, defeating Oakland-Craig 66-37.

Here are World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter’s three takes from the game.

1. At this point in his career, BRLD junior guard Lucas Vogt is a well known name by most high school basketball observers in Nebraska, and he didn't disappoint against Oakland-Craig. Vogt scored 18 points and showcased his athleticism with multiple blocked shots. He has a high basketball IQ when running the point, and his game has expanded to where he can consistently knock down mid-range jump shots.

2. A lesser known name for BRLD is junior Dylan Beutler. Beutler is the Wolverines' leading this season and averages 17.7 per game. There is a lot to like in Beutler's offensive game. At 6-foot-5, he showed that he can use his length to create shots for himself at the rim and grab reboundsf.

3. The girls' game was a matchup of two top five teams. Oakland-Craig won 55-52 on a buzzer beating 3-pointer by freshman Chaney Nelson. Senior Kennedy Benne reached a milestone by scoring her 1,000th career point in the second half. The 5-foot-7 guard was dynamic, scoring a game-high 32 points. Her ability to get to the basket and make floaters are things you don't see every day.

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

