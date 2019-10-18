...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 8:45 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.3 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 26.2 FEET AFTER MIDNIGHT
TOMORROW.
&&
1 of 2
A pair of top-rated Class C-2 teams faced off on Friday night.
In a battle of two Top 10 Class C-2 teams, North Bend Central made just enough plays defensively to beat visiting Shelby-Rising City 16-13 Friday night.
Here are World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter's three takes from the game:
1. North Bend Central junior Breckin Peters is a name to keep an eye on. The 6-foot 205-pound linebacker/wide receiver was impressive Friday night. Peters flies around the field and has sideline-to-sideline speed with power to make plays in the run game. On the first offensive play of the game for the Tigers, he beat his defender on a go route for a 40-plus yard reception. Peters will likely be one of C-2's best players as a senior — if he isn't already.
2. North Bend's offense is fun and innovative, but when they want to run it they lean on 5-8, 175-pound running back Austin Mullally, who is a physical runner with enough speed to break long runs. Senior quarterback Austin Endorf (6-3, 180) has a good arm and complete command of the offense. Senior receiver Cody Prohaska is a long fluid athlete that made a big third-and-long catch along with the game-sealing interception.
3. Shelby-Rising City quarterback Bailey Belt (5-11, 180) just makes plays. He finished the game with two interceptions but he used his legs to pick up big first downs and throws a good enough ball to open up the offense. Senior defensive back/wide receiver Jett Pinneo (5-9, 165) showed some toughness and athleticism matching up against Peters all night. Sophomore lineman Rowdy Truska stood out on both sides of the ball. Listed at 6-0, 180, Truska plays much bigger than that as a nose tackle and offensive tackle.
Photos: Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2020 class
These are the basketball and football players from Nebraska in the 2020 class who have at least one Division I scholarship offer. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to mike.sautter@owh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.