A pair of top-rated Class C-2 teams faced off on Friday night.

In a battle of two Top 10 Class C-2 teams, North Bend Central made just enough plays defensively to beat visiting Shelby-Rising City 16-13 Friday night.

Here are World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter's three takes from the game:

1. North Bend Central junior Breckin Peters is a name to keep an eye on. The 6-foot 205-pound linebacker/wide receiver was impressive Friday night. Peters flies around the field and has sideline-to-sideline speed with power to make plays in the run game. On the first offensive play of the game for the Tigers, he beat his defender on a go route for a 40-plus yard reception. Peters will likely be one of C-2's best players as a senior — if he isn't already.

2. North Bend's offense is fun and innovative, but when they want to run it they lean on 5-8, 175-pound running back Austin Mullally, who is a physical runner with enough speed to break long runs. Senior quarterback Austin Endorf (6-3, 180) has a good arm and complete command of the offense. Senior receiver Cody Prohaska is a long fluid athlete that made a big third-and-long catch along with the game-sealing interception.

Austin Mullally

North Bend Central running back Austin Mullally is a physical runner with enough speed to break long runs.

3. Shelby-Rising City quarterback Bailey Belt (5-11, 180) just makes plays. He finished the game with two interceptions but he used his legs to pick up big first downs and throws a good enough ball to open up the offense. Senior defensive back/wide receiver Jett Pinneo (5-9, 165) showed some toughness and athleticism matching up against Peters all night. Sophomore lineman Rowdy Truska stood out on both sides of the ball. Listed at 6-0, 180, Truska plays much bigger than that as a nose tackle and offensive tackle.

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

