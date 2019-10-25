In a battle of two Top 10 Class B teams, Grand Island Northwest dominated the game from start to finish defeating Hastings 49-13.
Here are World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter's three takes from the game:
1. Northwest senior quarterback Rans Sanders was dynamic all night. He rushed for 184 yards and three touchdowns while passing from 141 yards. Sanders deserves to be mentioned in the conversation of the elite quarterbacks in Class B.
2. After throwing for 457 yards last week the Hastings offense couldn't get off the ground against Northwest stingy defense. Senior defensive lineman Grady Griess seemed was virtually unblockable the entire night. Greiss one of the states best wrestlers and his teammates held Hastings quarterback Jarrett Synek to 49 yards through the air before giving way to the backups at the end of the third quarter.
3. The Northwest linebacking duo of senior Ty Heaton and sophomore Aidan Davies had a good night. If Greiss wasn't making the play in the backfield it was Heaton of Davies applying pressure or stopping Hastings for a short gain.
Photos: Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2020 class
These are the basketball and football players from Nebraska in the 2020 class who have at least one Division I scholarship offer. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to mike.sautter@owh.com
