The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week features Class C-2 No. 2 Yutan (12-1) at Palmyra (11-3), Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Yutan's one loss this season came on the road to now Class B No. 7 Wahoo 53-50 in early January. The Chieftains started the week with a 59-56 road win at C-1 No. 5 Ashland-Greenwood.

"We are really looking forward to this opportunity," Palmyra coach Zach Wemhoff said. "Obviously, Yutan has a great thing going on up there, being state runner-up last year and off to a great start again this season. We are off to a pretty good start as well and Friday night is a great opportunity to see where we stand among the elite groups in C-2."

Palmyra is led by 6-7 senior post Kaleb Kampkes in scoring (15 points per game) and rebounding (8.5). 6-3 sophomore Andrew Waltke is second on the team in scoring (11.1) and rebounding (8.3).

"Palmyra is really a well put together team. They play extremely hard and are very well coached," Yutan coach Justin Petersen said. "They have some size to their team and some really good guards. It will take an extremely great effort for us to compete with them on their home court."

