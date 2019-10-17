...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING.
* AT 10:30 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.5 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...NEAR STEADY RIVER LEVELS ARE EXPECTED.
&&
The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week features Class C-2 No. 8 Shelby-Rising City (6-1) traveling to C-2 No. 9 North Bend (6-1). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday in North Bend, Nebraska.
The two teams met once last season with SRC winning 34-16. The one loss for both teams this season came to defending C-2 state champion Centennial. North Bend's was in Week Six, 40-25, and SRC's was 21-18 last week.
"We are excited to take on this challenge against a very good Shelby-Rising City team," North Bend coach Ryan Stieren said. "I think that for us to have success, we will have to contain their quarterback and force them into long situations on a consistent basis."
Steiren is referring to senior Bailey Belt, who has thrown for 970 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for 188 yards and one touchdown. Senior Jett Pinneo leads the Huskies with 447 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. SRC has a balanced rushing attack led by senior Grant Lindsley with 629 yards and five touchdowns.
"Offensively, we will need to do what we do and take care of the football," Steiren said. "This is going to be a really good game and we will have to play extremely well to come out victorious."
The Tigers have a dynamic offense of their own. Senior Austin Endorf has 1,693 passing yards and 18 touchdowns through the air. Endorf's favorite target is junior Breckin Peters, who leads the Tigers with 56 receptions for 774 yards and 10 touchdowns. On the ground, junior Ethan Mullally leads the team with 881 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.
"We are looking forward to playing a great North Bend team," SRC coach Kevin Kopecky said. "They are explosive on offense and they are coming off a huge win against Aquinas last week."
Photos: Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2020 class
These are the basketball and football players from Nebraska in the 2020 class who have at least one Division I scholarship offer.
