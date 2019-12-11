The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week features Class D-2 No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (2-0) hosting Class D-1 No. 8 Riverside (3-0). Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Humphrey, Nebraska.
The two teams met last season with Riverside winning 66-44.
"It should be interesting early season matchup," St. Francis coach Eric Kessler said. "Riverside has a very good team and is off to a great start to the season. There is a healthy rivalry between the two schools."
Through two games senior Dylan Wemoff is St. Francis' leading scorer averaging 14.5 points per game.
"St. Francis is always one of our toughest opponents year in and year out. One of the best programs in the state. They present many challenges for teams this year," Riverside coach Scott Schmieding said. "It will take a near perfect game for us to stay with them. Our solid defense thus far this season has been our calling card. It will take every bit of it to have a chance to slow them down."
Riverside will be without senior sharp shooter Tredyn Prososki, but junior forward Michael Bernt has stepped up in his absence. He leads Riverside in scoring with 18 points per game and is third on the team in rebounding (5.3) and second in assists (3.3). Sophomore Trent Carraher is averaging 13.3 points and five rebounds.
Photos: Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2020 class
These are the basketball and football players from Nebraska in the 2020 class who have at least one Division I scholarship offer. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to mike.sautter@owh.com
1 of 45
Zavier Betts, Bellevue West
Committed: Nebraska
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Will Swanson, Papillion-La Vista South
Committed: Kansas State
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke
Committed: Notre Dame
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Isaac Gifford, Lincoln Southeast
Offers: Oregon State, Air Force, Army, Colorado State, New Mexico State, Wyoming, Northern Iowa
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Joey Braasch, Columbus
Committed: Wyoming
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jay Ducker, Bellevue West
Committed: Northern Illinois
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kohl Herbolsheimer, Millard South
Committed: Wyoming
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Caleb Robinson, Omaha Burke
Committed: Wyoming
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Teivis Tuioti, Lincoln Southeast
Committed: Nevada
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock
Offers: Wyoming, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Illinois
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bryce Kitrell, Ashland-Greenwood
Offers: Ohio
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Blake Anderson, Omaha Skutt
Committed: Northern Iowa
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Isaac Appleget, Lincoln Southeast
Committed: South Dakota State
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dalys Beanum, Millard West
Committed: South Dakota State
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Abe Hoskins, Omaha Central
Committed: South Dakota State
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt
Committed: North Dakota State
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kason Kelley, Millard North
Committed: North Dakota
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Miko Maessner, Kearney
Committed: Princeton
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Kaedyn Odermann, Millard West
Committed: Harvard
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Chase Perchal, Millard South
Committed: North Dakota
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Marques Sigle, Omaha North
Committed: North Dakota State
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nate Sullivan, Bellevue West
Committed: South Dakota State
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Wyatt Seagren, Oakland-Craig
Committed: South Dakota State
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mason Armstead, Omaha Creighton Prep
Offers: Dartmouth, Harvard, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, Princeton, South Dakota State, Stetson, Yale, Youngstown State
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thomas Ault, Bellevue West
Offers: Youngstown State
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sam Clarkson, Scottsbluff
Offers: Northern Colorado
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grant McKinsey, Lincoln Southwest
Offers: Southeast Missouri State
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Paxton Swanson. Platteview
Offers: South Dakota, Western Illinois
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Isaiah Harris, Millard South
Committed: Nebraska walk-on (had D-I scholarship offer from North Dakota)
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ashton Hausmann, Norris
Committed: Nebraska walk-on (had D-I scholarship offer from Incarnate Word)
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grant Tagge, Omaha Westside
Committed: Nebraska walk-on (had D-I scholarship offers from Northern Illinois and South Dakota State)
