The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week features Class D-2 No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (2-0) hosting Class D-1 No. 8 Riverside (3-0). Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Humphrey, Nebraska.

The two teams met last season with Riverside winning 66-44.

"It should be interesting early season matchup," St. Francis coach Eric Kessler said. "Riverside has a very good team and is off to a great start to the season. There is a healthy rivalry between the two schools."

Through two games senior Dylan Wemoff is St. Francis' leading scorer averaging 14.5 points per game.

"St. Francis is always one of our toughest opponents year in and year out. One of the best programs in the state. They present many challenges for teams this year," Riverside coach Scott Schmieding said. "It will take a near perfect game for us to stay with them. Our solid defense thus far this season has been our calling card. It will take every bit of it to have a chance to slow them down."

Riverside will be without senior sharp shooter Tredyn Prososki, but junior forward Michael Bernt has stepped up in his absence. He leads Riverside in scoring with 18 points per game and is third on the team in rebounding (5.3) and second in assists (3.3). Sophomore Trent Carraher is averaging 13.3 points and five rebounds.

