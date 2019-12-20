The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week features Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt (3-0) hosting Elkhorn (3-1). Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Class B defending state champion SkyHawks are off to a hot start this season. Junior guard Charlie Fletcher leads the team in scoring with 18 points per game, and senior Tyson Gordon is averaging 12.

SkyHawk coach Kyle Jurgens knows Elkhorn will be a tough test for his experienced group.

"Elkhorn is a big, long and physical team," Jurgens said. "We'll need to be effective and efficient versus their 1-3-1 zone and ultimately make a few shots. Our guards are going to have to bother them in the fullcourt and create some turnovers. It's a short turnaround from playing another good team in Bennington the night before, so this is always a game that you have to find a way to win."

Elkhorn is led by junior Drew Christo with 10.8 points per game, senior Bryson Hochstein at 9.7, and 6-foot-5 junior Colton Uhing's at 9.3.

"We are excited for another chance to compete and know that it will be a challenge," Antler coach Benji Hoegh said. "Omaha Skutt has a great program, and we will really need to handle their pressure. They get a lot of points in transition, and we will have to limit those points. We want to play in big games. The more chances we get in games like this the better we will be. We are improving every day as a team and a program. This will be a really good test."

