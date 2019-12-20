The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week features Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt (3-0) hosting Elkhorn (3-1). Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Class B defending state champion SkyHawks are off to a hot start this season. Junior guard Charlie Fletcher leads the team in scoring with 18 points per game, and senior Tyson Gordon is averaging 12.
SkyHawk coach Kyle Jurgens knows Elkhorn will be a tough test for his experienced group.
"Elkhorn is a big, long and physical team," Jurgens said. "We'll need to be effective and efficient versus their 1-3-1 zone and ultimately make a few shots. Our guards are going to have to bother them in the fullcourt and create some turnovers. It's a short turnaround from playing another good team in Bennington the night before, so this is always a game that you have to find a way to win."
Elkhorn is led by junior Drew Christo with 10.8 points per game, senior Bryson Hochstein at 9.7, and 6-foot-5 junior Colton Uhing's at 9.3.
"We are excited for another chance to compete and know that it will be a challenge," Antler coach Benji Hoegh said. "Omaha Skutt has a great program, and we will really need to handle their pressure. They get a lot of points in transition, and we will have to limit those points. We want to play in big games. The more chances we get in games like this the better we will be. We are improving every day as a team and a program. This will be a really good test."
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, left, who signed a letter of intent to play football for Northern Illinois, poses for a photograph with teammate Nate Sullivan, who signed with South Dakota State, alongside football coach Michael Huffman on Wednesday.
Photos: Local athletes hold signing day ceremonies
1 of 15
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, left, who signed a letter of intent to play football for Northern Illinois, poses for a photograph with teammate Nate Sullivan, who signed with South Dakota State, alongside football coach Michael Huffman on Wednesday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker signs a letter of intent to play football for Northern Illinois alongside his mother Krista Ducker and father Dontrell Ducker.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker signs a letter of intent alongside his mother Krista Ducker, father Dontrell Ducker and football coach Michael Huffman on Wednesday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Will Swanson, center, asks his parents, Kevin, left, and Amy, right, what the date is as he signs a letter of intent for Kansas State inside the Papillion-La Vista South gym.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kevin Swanson signs a form as his son Will Swanson signs a letter of intent.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Xavier Watts signs a letter of intent to play at Notre Dame at Omaha Burke.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's John Shanklin signs a letter of intent to play basketball for Black Hills State University alongside his mother Eve Shanklin.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Nate Sullivan signs a letter of intent to play football for South Dakota State alongside his mother Jennifer May and father Nate Sullivan.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jeff, left, and Fallon, right, watch their son Xavier Watts, center, sign a letter of intent to play at Notre Dame.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Kevin Swanson, left, his wife Amy, right, watch as their son Will Swanson signs a letter of intent for Kansas State.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Caleb Robinson is introduced during a signing day ceremony for Xavier Watts at Omaha Burke. Robinson signed with Wyoming, but will hold his ceremony in February.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Kevin, Will and Amy Swanson share a laugh before Will signs a letter of intent for Kansas State.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jeff, left, and Fallon, celebrate after their son Xavier Watts, center, signed a letter of intent to play at Notre Dame.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Kohl Herbolsheimer signs with Wyoming.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Kohl Herbolsheimer signs with Wyoming.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.