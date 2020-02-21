The last weekend of the regular season brings the final Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week.
This week's matchup is Top 10 No. 6 Creighton Prep (17-6) at Top 10 No. 8 Papillion-La Vista South (16-6) on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
The first meeting of the season between the two teams brings quite a bit of intrigue. Both teams are fighting for district playoff seeding with Prep currently in the No. 3 overall seed and Papio South the sixth seed.
The Junior Jays have won six of their past seven and are led by senior Spencer Schomers and junior AJ Rollins each averaging 11.7 points per game. Junior guard Brendan Buckley had a career-high 37 points on Tuesday in a 60-55 win over Elkhorn South. Buckley is third in scoring (11.4). The trio are the team's leading rebounders with Rollins averaging a team-high 6.1 rpg, Buckley 5 and Schomers 4.6. Junior point guard Justin Sitti leads the team with 3.5 assists per game.
The Titans also come into Friday night's matchup having won six of their past seven. Senior Jared Mattley leads the team in scoring (16.1) and assists (4.8). He is third in rebounding (4.8). Juniors Danair Dempsey (12.9) and Graham Cassoutt (10.9) are second and third in scoring while Dempsey leads the team in rebounding (6.4). Sophomore Daniel Brocaille is second in rebounding (5.1) while averaging 9.3 points per game.
