The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week features Top 10 No. 6 Omaha Central (12-3) at Top 10 No. 2 Omaha South (14-3) Friday at 7:15 p.m.

The matchup is the first meeting between the two schools since the 2019 state championship game, which Omaha South won 58-56.

Omaha South is looking to avoid an 0-2 week after losing  in overtime 82-76 Omaha Westside on Tuesday.

"South is led by a group of seniors with a ton of varsity experience," Central coach Eric Behrens said. "They are always especially tough at home."

The Packers have three senior guards in Jay Saunders, Ty Griggs and Skyler Wilson. Saunders comes into the game averaging a team-high 20.2 points, 4.1 assists and 3.3 steals, and is tied for the team lead with 5.8 rebounds. Griggs is second on the team in scoring (16.6), and Wilson averages 15.7.

The Eagles have a group of seniors led by Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Max Polk. Wrightsell leads the team in scoring (21.5) and steals (3.1), and Polk is second on the team in scoring (12.7).

"It's a big game as far as positioning for districts and probably our No. 1 rival," South coach Bruce Chubick said. "It should be a great atmosphere."

One matchup to watch is in the frontcourt, between South's Rashawn McNeal-Lee and Central's Deng Diew. McNeal-Lee is tied with Saunders for the team lead in rebounding (5.8). Diew leads the Eagles with 4.2 rebounds per game.

In games like this the winner is usually the team that gets the most production from their role players. South has struggled recently to get production from their bench. On Tuesday, the four non-starters that played didn't score and collected only four rebounds.

