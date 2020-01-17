...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP
TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN
INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING
SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
GAME OF THE WEEK
Game of the Week: Players to watch in Oakland-Craig vs. BRLD
The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week features Class C-2 No. 5 Oakland-Craig (12-2) at Class C-2 No. 1 BRLD (11-0), Saturday at 3:45 p.m.
It's sure to be an emotional game, a rivalry that will go a long way in the rankings and NSAA postseason wild card points.
It is also a matchup of brothers coaching against each other — Aaron Meyer (Oakland-Craig) vs. Cory Meyer (BRLD). The two lost their grandmother, Jo, to a battle with cancer recently and the funeral was Thursday. Undoubtedly their family members in the stands will be thinking of her.
Oakland-Craig is led in scoring by senior Colton Thomsen (15.9) and junior Gunnar Ray (13). Senior post Wyatt Seagren leads OC in rebounding (8.4) and blocked shots (2.5) while averaging 8.8 points per game.
"This is one of those games where we want the kids to be excited, but not overhyped either," OC coach Aaron Meyer said. "This is a big test for us, and we are excited for the opportunity."
BRLD is riding a 34-game winning streak dating to last season. The Wolverines are led by junior Dylan Beutler (17.7) and junior guard Lucas Vogt (15.3).
"Really, what this game is going to come down to is defense and turnovers," BRLD coach Cory Meyer said. "The team who plays the best defense and has the least amount of turnovers wins. I think this will be a close game and the gym will be packed. It's always an exciting game between the two teams. We have a target on our back, and teams are shooting for us. We need to stay focused and work hard. It's half the battle if we can manage to escape their press."
