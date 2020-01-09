The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week features Class C-1 No. 3 North Bend Central (9-0) hosting Class C-1 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (7-2). Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
North Bend Central returned plenty of firepower from last season's Class C-1 runner-up team. Senior guard Cody Prochaska leads the Tigers scoring 12 points per game. 6-foot-4 senior Austin Endorf is second with 11.2 points. Junior Breckin Peters is third at 10 points per game, while sophomore Bodey Johnson (9.8) and junior Jaxon Wietfeld (9.6) round out the team's leaders.
"We are excited to get a chance to face a very well coached and hard working team in LVSS," NBC coach John Baehr said. "Over the last seven years we have played a lot of highly competitive games and we fully expect Friday to be another one."
Sophomore guard Connor Larson leads the Raiders in scoring (16.7) and is second in assists (2.3). Junior Riley Hoetfelker is second in scoring (10.4) and rebounding (4.8).
"We are looking forward to the challenge of playing a really good North Bend team," LVSS coach Sean Forbes said. "It has been a great rivalry the last four years so it is a fun game for us. I love our team this year and they are working extremely hard in practice to prepare for these tough games."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.