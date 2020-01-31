The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week features Class B No. 4 Elkhorn Mount Michael (12-3) at Top 10 No. 9 Hastings (15-0) Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Hastings has a quick turnaround with a road game at Columbus on Friday night. The Tigers are led by senior guard Conor Creech, who is averaging 16.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He’s shooting 56.8% from the field and 81.0% from the line.

"Hastings is a very talented team with many offensive weapons," Mount Michael coach Derrik Spooner said. "Each game there is a chance someone new might lead them. Connor is obviously a very tough matchup due to his size and speed."

Mount Michael is led by a group of talented juniors. Kaleb Brink, a 6-foot-4 post, leads the Knights with 16 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Brad Bennett (9.8) and Joe Chouinard (8.9) are second and third on the team in scoring.

"Mount Michael has the most seasoned group of juniors in the state," Hastings coach Lance Creech said. "They have size, skill, competitiveness and a very high collective basketball IQ. They can play multiple tempos, can change their looks defensively and play with a grit that you don't often see anymore."

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Get Started