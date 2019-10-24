The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week features Class B No. 4 Grand Island Northwest (7-1) traveling to No. 6 Hastings (7-1). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Hastings College's Lloyd Wilson Field.

Both teams have had surprise seasons. Northwest was rated preseason No. 10, and Hastings was unranked. The two teams met once last season with Northwest winning 48-24.

The sole loss this season for both teams came to defending Class B runner-up Scottsbluff.

"We are right where we had hoped to be at this point in the year, and I think Northwest is also," Hastings coach Charlie Shoemaker said. "It's always a great matchup when we play each other. And for us to both be playing for the district title with the seasons that we have both had is a pretty neat deal.

The Tigers' offense is explosive. They average 36 points per game, and last week senior Jarrett Synek set a single-game state record with nine touchdown passes in a 64-56 win over Beatrice. Synek has thrown for 2,034 yards, 25 touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

The Tigers have three receivers with over 400 yards receiving, led by junior Carson Shoemaker's 673 yards and eight touchdowns.

"Hastings has incredible team speed and are very physical," Northwest coach Kevin Stein said. "They can blow a game open fast and are never out of the game. ... Defensively we will have to defend the entire field all night. We need to contain Synek from lengthening plays, pressure the quarterback, mix up coverages and tackle well."

Northwest is the more balanced team offensively, and Stein said they will need to continue that balance to be successful on Friday night. The Vikings average 28 points per game, 169.3 yards passing and 161.8 yards rushing. Senior quarterback Rans Sanders is the team's leading offensive player. Sanders has passed for 1,088 yards and leads the team in rushing with 451 yards and 20 total touchdowns.

"We know they have a very good team, and our kids are excited for the opportunity to go out and compete against one of the top teams in Class B for a district championship," Shoemaker said. "Should be a great atmosphere."​

Statistically both teams are fairly identical on defense. Despite giving up 56 points last week to Beatrice, the Tigers are only surrendering 12.8 points a game. The Vikings are giving up 13.8 per game.

Northwest linebackers Aidan Davies and Ty Heaton are tied for the team lead in tackles with 94. Senior defensive end Grady Greiss leads the Vikings with 15 tackles for loss.

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

