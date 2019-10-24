...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:15 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.2 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 26.2 FEET THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON.
&&
PINNACLE BANK GAME OF THE WEEK
Game of the Week: District championship on the line for Grand Island Northwest-Hastings
The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week features Class B No. 4 Grand Island Northwest (7-1) traveling to No. 6 Hastings (7-1). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Hastings College's Lloyd Wilson Field.
Both teams have had surprise seasons. Northwest was rated preseason No. 10, and Hastings was unranked. The two teams met once last season with Northwest winning 48-24.
The sole loss this season for both teams came to defending Class B runner-up Scottsbluff.
"We are right where we had hoped to be at this point in the year, and I think Northwest is also," Hastings coach Charlie Shoemaker said. "It's always a great matchup when we play each other. And for us to both be playing for the district title with the seasons that we have both had is a pretty neat deal.
The Tigers' offense is explosive. They average 36 points per game, and last week senior Jarrett Synek set a single-game state record with nine touchdown passes in a 64-56 win over Beatrice. Synek has thrown for 2,034 yards, 25 touchdowns and two interceptions this season.
The Tigers have three receivers with over 400 yards receiving, led by junior Carson Shoemaker's 673 yards and eight touchdowns.
"Hastings has incredible team speed and are very physical," Northwest coach Kevin Stein said. "They can blow a game open fast and are never out of the game. ... Defensively we will have to defend the entire field all night. We need to contain Synek from lengthening plays, pressure the quarterback, mix up coverages and tackle well."
Northwest is the more balanced team offensively, and Stein said they will need to continue that balance to be successful on Friday night. The Vikings average 28 points per game, 169.3 yards passing and 161.8 yards rushing. Senior quarterback Rans Sanders is the team's leading offensive player. Sanders has passed for 1,088 yards and leads the team in rushing with 451 yards and 20 total touchdowns.
"We know they have a very good team, and our kids are excited for the opportunity to go out and compete against one of the top teams in Class B for a district championship," Shoemaker said. "Should be a great atmosphere."
Statistically both teams are fairly identical on defense. Despite giving up 56 points last week to Beatrice, the Tigers are only surrendering 12.8 points a game. The Vikings are giving up 13.8 per game.
Northwest linebackers Aidan Davies and Ty Heaton are tied for the team lead in tackles with 94. Senior defensive end Grady Greiss leads the Vikings with 15 tackles for loss.
Standing from left: Logan Jones, Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke; Zavier Betts, Bellevue West. Sitting/crouching from left: Isaac Gifford, Lincoln Southeast; Jay Ducker, Bellevue West; Blaise Gunnerson, Kuemper Catholic.
Clockwise from top left: Garrett Snodgrass, York; Chris Hickman, Omaha Burke; Nick Henrich, Omaha Burke; Ethan Piper, Norfolk Catholic; Max Duggan, Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Garrett Nelson, Scottsbluff.
Casey Sayles, Omaha North (left) and Nick DeLuca, Millard North. Not pictured: Josh Banderas, Lincoln Southwest; Nathan Bazata, Howells-Dodge; Christian LaCouture, Lincoln Southwest; Mike Minter Jr., Lincoln North Star; Jake Schlager, McCook.
Each year The World-Herald names the Super Six, the state's top football players entering the season. Look back through every Super Six selection since 2006.
1 of 14
2019
Standing from left: Logan Jones, Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke; Zavier Betts, Bellevue West. Sitting/crouching from left: Isaac Gifford, Lincoln Southeast; Jay Ducker, Bellevue West; Blaise Gunnerson, Kuemper Catholic.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
Clockwise from top left: Garrett Snodgrass, York; Chris Hickman, Omaha Burke; Nick Henrich, Omaha Burke; Ethan Piper, Norfolk Catholic; Max Duggan, Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Garrett Nelson, Scottsbluff.
From left: Jared Bubak, Lincoln Christian; Gavin Rush, Aurora; Ben Stille, Ashland-Greenwood; Jacob Matthew, Millard North; Noah Fant, Omaha South; Nick Lenners, Lincoln Southwest.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
From left: Adam Holtorf, Seward; Tanner Borchardt, Gothenburg; C.J. Johnson, Bellevue West; Calvin Strong, Omaha North; Michael Decker, Omaha North; DaiShon Neal, Omaha Central.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
From left: Jerald Foster, Lincoln Southeast; Luke Gifford, Lincoln Southeast; Mick Stoltenberg, Gretna; Harrison Phillips, Millard West; Easton Stick, Omaha Creighton Prep; Trey Carr, Omaha Burke.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
Casey Sayles, Omaha North (left) and Nick DeLuca, Millard North. Not pictured: Josh Banderas, Lincoln Southwest; Nathan Bazata, Howells-Dodge; Christian LaCouture, Lincoln Southwest; Mike Minter Jr., Lincoln North Star; Jake Schlager, McCook.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
Top from left: Tavarius Bender, Lincoln Southwest; Mike Shoff, Cambridge; Sam Cotton, Lincoln Southeast. Bottom from left: Jake Schany, Blair; Drew Ott, Giltner; Michael Malloy, Sioux City Heelan.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
Clockwise from top left: Ryne Reeves, Crete; Daniel Davie, Beatrice; Zach Sterup, Hastings St. Cecillia; Quentin Urban, Millard South; Cole Fisher, Millard North; Ted Lampkin, Omaha Central.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009
From left: Matt Hoch, Harlan; Tyler Evans, Waverly; Ronald Coleman Jr., Omaha North; Antaries Daniels, Omaha Northwest; Andrew Rodriguez, Aurora; Brandon Scherff, Denison-Schleswig.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
Standing from left: Jon Lechner, Omaha Creighton Prep; Brandon Wegher, Sioux City Heelan; Tyrone Sellers, McCook; Cole Pensick, Lincoln Northeast. Kneeling from left: Vondrae Tostenson, Millard South; C.J. Zimmerer, Omaha Gross.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007
From left: Dan Hoch, Harlan; Collins Okafor, Omaha Westside; Baker Steinkuhler, Lincoln Southwest; Sean Fisher, Millard North; John Levorson, Crete; Trevor Robinson, Elkhorn.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
Clockwise from top left: Kyle Dooley, Papillion-La Vista; Harland Gunn, Omaha Central; Noah Keller, Kearney; Phillip Bates, Omaha North; Niles Paul, Omaha North; Jared Crick, Cozad.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
