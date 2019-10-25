Trojans go out in style

There’s no postseason for Wakefield, but the No. 2 team in Eight Man-1 ended its season in style Friday, rolling past No. 4 and previously unbeaten Wisner-Pilger 62-26.

Wakefield, ineligible for the playoffs because of enrollment numbers, led 20-18 after one quarter before taking control in the second. Blake Brown’s 77-yard interception return to end the half made it 48-18. Wakefield ended the season 7-1 with its loss coming to No. 1 Howells-Dodge by two points.

In Eight Man-2, No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis looked like a state title favorite in downing No. 7 and previously unbeaten Plainview 54-26. The Flyers led 32-6 after one quarter as Trevor Pfeifer returned the opening kickoff for a TD and a fumble for another score.

Scottsbluff stays perfect — barely

Scottsbluff, No. 2 in Class B, finished the regular season 9-0 with a 21-14 win over rival McCook. The Bearcats trailed 14-13 in the fourth before Brett Hill hit Jack Darnell with a 38-yard TD pass. QB Sabastian Harsh had Scottsbluff’s two TDs in the first half, but left in the second quarter with a leg injury.

In other top matchups Friday, Aurora — No. 6 in C-1 — scored a TD with 3:24 left for a 30-29 win over Central City, while Wayne’s TD with four minutes left gave it a 14-10 win over No. 7 Wahoo Neumann. In C-2, No. 2 Oakland-Craig took a 32-30 lead with nine minutes to go before finishing a 40-30 win over No. 3 BRLD.

Top performers

Trevin Luben, Wahoo

Rushed for 163 first-half yards then added three TD runs in the third quarter as Wahoo, No. 1 in C-1, pulled away from No. 5 Columbus Scotus 49-0.

Rans Sanders, Grand Island Northwest

Passed for 184 yards and rushed for 141 as the Vikings, No. 4 in Class B, downed No. 6 Hastings 49-13. Sanders had 275 of his yards at halftime.

Gabe Conant, Adams Central

Rushed for 147 yards and four TDs and also caught a touchdown pass as the Patriots improved to 9-0.

