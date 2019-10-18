...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 8:45 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.3 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 26.2 FEET AFTER MIDNIGHT
TOMORROW.
&&
FOOTBALL
Friday night's notable high school football games, performances
Adams Central quarterback Evan Johnson passed a couple of Class C-1 records during the first half of Friday’s game against Kearney Catholic.
Johnson eclipsed Scott Frost’s career passing yards record, which was 6,793, as well as former Kearney Catholic star Matt Masker’s career completions record (486).
Johnson threw two touchdowns in the first four minutes as No. 3 Adams Central built a quick 14-0 lead en route to a 37-14 win.
Another record-breaker
Hastings outscored Beatrice 64-56 Friday, thanks to Jarrett Synek, who threw a Class B-record nine TD passes. Omaha Roncalli’s Jack Dotzler had set the record last year by throwing for seven touchdowns.
Diller-Odell outscored Lincoln Parkview 98-70 in an Eight Man-2 game Friday. That fell just short of the state record for an eight-man game, which is 176 points.
Close call for No. 1
BRLD, ranked first in Class C-2, got a touchdown pass in overtime from Will Gatzemeyer to Jaxon Johnson to edge Fremont Bergan 42-36.
BRLD’s defense stopped Bergan’s possession after that score. BRLD, which plays unbeaten Oakland-Craig next week, trailed 21-12 at halftime before taking a 36-28 lead with 3:41 left on another Gatzemeyer-to-Johnson connection. Bergan (6-2) answered with 1:07 left.
Matchup of Class B surprises
The regular season ends next week and one of the week’s top games features two 7-1 teams, Hastings against Grand Island Northwest. Neither program had won more than six games in a season since 2007, when Hastings was 8-3.
Other top matchups include C-1 No. 1 Wahoo vs. No. 5 Columbus Scotus (its lone loss is to No. 2 Pierce) and Eight Man-1 No. 2 Wakefield vs. No. 5 Wisner-Pilger.
Top performances
David Lilly, Wahoo Neumann
Rushed for 323 yards and scored the game’s first five touchdowns as the Cavaliers earned a 35-12 win over Raymond Central.
Nick Halleen, Lincoln Southeast
Rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns as Southeast won its seventh in a row.
1 of 16
Millard South's Isaiah Harris runs for a touchdown against the Omaha Creighton Prep defense in the first quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.