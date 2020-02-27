FREMONT, Neb. — Fremont defeated Lincoln Southwest 47-32 on Thursday night in the A-7 district final.
The victory lifts the Tigers into next week’s state tournament.
Fremont took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Silver Hawks 18-3. Southwest trailed 27-10 at halftime.
Sydney Golladay scored 14 points to lead the Tigers.
