...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, AND
SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST
CENTRAL NEBRASKA, DODGE, DOUGLAS, SARPY, SAUNDERS, AND
WASHINGTON. IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, CUMING. IN SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA, CASS.
* THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
* WARM TEMPERATURES THROUGH THIS WEEKEND COULD LEAD TO ICE
MOVEMENT ALONG THE PLATTE AND ELKHORN RIVERS. AT LAST REPORT,
THE HIGHEST CONCENTRATION OF ICE ALONG THE PLATTE RIVER WAS FROM
THE RAILROAD BRIDGE NEAR FREMONT TO COUNTY ROAD 11 JUST
DOWNSTREAM OF NORTH BEND. IN ADDITION, A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF
ICE REMAINS ALONG THE ELKHORN RIVER NEAR SCRIBNER. RESIDENTS
NEAR AND DOWNSTREAM OF THESE AREAS SHOULD REMAIN ALERT TO
POSSIBLE ICE JAM FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE
FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.
WRESTLING
Four teams crowned champions at Nebraska state wrestling tournament
Millard South, Hastings, David City and Plainview were crowned team champions at the Nebraska state wrestling tournament on Saturday at the CHI Health Center. A total of 56 individuals also took home gold medals.
One of those individuals, Gage Krolikowski of Valentine, became the 33rd four-time state wrestling champion Saturday.
More could be on the way in the coming years.
Paul Garcia of Scottsbluff is a junior who won his third title at CHI Health Center.
Two 106-pound freshmen, Kael Lauridsen of Bennington and Ely Olberding of Fort Calhoun, took their first steps to four.
In between, sophomores Garrett Grice of Bellevue East and Caden Arps of Fremont Bergan are halfway home.
Millard South, which started with six in the Class A finals, led Lincoln East 195-137. Omaha Central has clinched third with 123.5. The Eagles haven’t been runners-up since 1958. The last time they were third was 1957.
Hastings has its first championship since Class A in 1988. The Tigers lead Omaha Skutt 140-115.5.
David City reclaims the Class C crown after three years of Valentine championship teams. The Scouts lead Ord 127-98.5, with Valentine third with 94.
Plainview repeats as Class D champion. The Pirates lead Mullen 135-106, with the Broncos assured of their best state finish since finishing as runner-up in 1995.
Omaha South had its first individual champion in 22 years. Mikey Vasquez beat Millard South’s Connor Hoy 7-3 at Class A 220.
Nic Stoltenberg of Omaha Skutt and Maxx Mayfield of Lincoln East became three-time champions as seniors.
* * *
Antrell Taylor’s broken wrist that ended his football season also slowed his entry into wrestling.
After not competing until Jan. 11, the Millard South sophomore was only a sudden-victory loss in his first meet from having an undefeated season. He finished 27-1 with a 17-6 decision over Papillion-La Vista South’s Alex Irizarry at Class A 145.
It was his second time in the finals. As a freshman, he lost to three-time champion Phillip Moomey of Kearney 7-3.
Skutt’s newest three-timer
Nick Stoltenberg became Omaha Skutt’s sixth three-time champion (the SkyHawks have five four-timers) with a technical fall.
Stoltenberg (39-4) was third as a freshman, then won at 126 and 138 before Saturday’s 17-1 win over Platteview sophomore Elliot Steinhoff.
Riding time for Kearney senior Gauge McBride has meaning for him in two sports.
The senior was the Class A 152 champion, beating Omaha Central junior Deon Davis 6-3. McBride also competes in high school rodeo and will be looking for his third state title in bareback riding.
Hall of Fame
The Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association has announced its 2020 hall of fame class.
To be inducted in June are competitors Brandon Browne from Plattsmouth, John Mejia from Gering, Todd Meneely from Omaha Skutt, Jeff Rutledge from Lincoln East, Lance Tolstedt from Kearney; coaches Dean Boyer of Plainview, Dan Davenport of Waverly and John Ganser of Sidney; officials Greg Senkbile of Central City and Carl Streeter of Ord; and contributors Timothy Garner of Burwell, David Klingelhoefer of Amherst, Ross Halford of Blair and Rick Rotundo of Omaha Bryan.
Cave lets time expire for win
Marcus Cave ran out the final three seconds — literally — of his Class D 285 overtime win.
The Weeping Water senior lost last year’s final to Kien Martin, but atoned for that with a 6-5 decision over the Overton senior at Class D 285.
Cave gave Martin his last point on an escape, then ran around the circle and away from his opponent as time expired. The winner then took down one of his coaches to the mat.
Cave finished as Weeping Water’s career wins leader with a 178-41 record.
Revenge for Pray
Omaha Creighton Prep junior Tony Pray got payback a second time this season for his finals loss last year to Kasten Grape of Columbus.
Pray finished a 49-0 season with a 5-3 decision at Class A 220. Grape’s two losses in a 55-2 senior season were to Prey, the first by 14-5 at the Norm Manstedt Invitational.
Spartan repeat
Until last year, Lincoln East hadn’t had a three-time champion. Now the Spartans have their second.
Maxx Mayfield followed Chance Fry in wearing out the path to the top step of the medals stand. The Northwestern-bound Mayfield completed a 56-0 season and 205-7 career with a 21-6 technical fall against Millard West’s Ethan Valencia at Class A 160.
1 of 17
Sutherland's Samuel Foster is wrestled by Centennial's Gaven Schernikau during their match on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
