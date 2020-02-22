Millard South, Hastings, David City and Plainview were crowned team champions at the Nebraska state wrestling tournament on Saturday at the CHI Health Center. A total of 56 individuals also took home gold medals.

One of those individuals, Gage Krolikowski of Valentine, became the 33rd four-time state wrestling champion Saturday.

More could be on the way in the coming years.

Paul Garcia of Scottsbluff is a junior who won his third title at CHI Health Center.

Two 106-pound freshmen, Kael Lauridsen of Bennington and Ely Olberding of Fort Calhoun, took their first steps to four.

In between, sophomores Garrett Grice of Bellevue East and Caden Arps of Fremont Bergan are halfway home.

Millard South, which started with six in the Class A finals, led Lincoln East 195-137. Omaha Central has clinched third with 123.5. The Eagles haven’t been runners-up since 1958. The last time they were third was 1957.

Hastings has its first championship since Class A in 1988. The Tigers lead Omaha Skutt 140-115.5.

David City reclaims the Class C crown after three years of Valentine championship teams. The Scouts lead Ord 127-98.5, with Valentine third with 94.

Plainview repeats as Class D champion. The Pirates lead Mullen 135-106, with the Broncos assured of their best state finish since finishing as runner-up in 1995.

Omaha South had its first individual champion in 22 years. Mikey Vasquez beat Millard South’s Connor Hoy 7-3 at Class A 220.

Nic Stoltenberg of Omaha Skutt and Maxx Mayfield of Lincoln East became three-time champions as seniors.

* * *

Antrell Taylor’s broken wrist that ended his football season also slowed his entry into wrestling.

After not competing until Jan. 11, the Millard South sophomore was only a sudden-victory loss in his first meet from having an undefeated season. He finished 27-1 with a 17-6 decision over Papillion-La Vista South’s Alex Irizarry at Class A 145.

It was his second time in the finals. As a freshman, he lost to three-time champion Phillip Moomey of Kearney 7-3.

Skutt’s newest three-timer

Nick Stoltenberg became Omaha Skutt’s sixth three-time champion (the SkyHawks have five four-timers) with a technical fall.

Stoltenberg (39-4) was third as a freshman, then won at 126 and 138 before Saturday’s 17-1 win over Platteview sophomore Elliot Steinhoff.

Rodeo rider bags title

Riding time for Kearney senior Gauge McBride has meaning for him in two sports.

The senior was the Class A 152 champion, beating Omaha Central junior Deon Davis 6-3. McBride also competes in high school rodeo and will be looking for his third state title in bareback riding.

Hall of Fame

The Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association has announced its 2020 hall of fame class.

To be inducted in June are competitors Brandon Browne from Plattsmouth, John Mejia from Gering, Todd Meneely from Omaha Skutt, Jeff Rutledge from Lincoln East, Lance Tolstedt from Kearney; coaches Dean Boyer of Plainview, Dan Davenport of Waverly and John Ganser of Sidney; officials Greg Senkbile of Central City and Carl Streeter of Ord; and contributors Timothy Garner of Burwell, David Klingelhoefer of Amherst, Ross Halford of Blair and Rick Rotundo of Omaha Bryan.

Cave lets time expire for win

Marcus Cave ran out the final three seconds — literally — of his Class D 285 overtime win.

The Weeping Water senior lost last year’s final to Kien Martin, but atoned for that with a 6-5 decision over the Overton senior at Class D 285.

Cave gave Martin his last point on an escape, then ran around the circle and away from his opponent as time expired. The winner then took down one of his coaches to the mat.

Cave finished as Weeping Water’s career wins leader with a 178-41 record.

Revenge for Pray

Omaha Creighton Prep junior Tony Pray got payback a second time this season for his finals loss last year to Kasten Grape of Columbus.

Pray finished a 49-0 season with a 5-3 decision at Class A 220. Grape’s two losses in a 55-2 senior season were to Prey, the first by 14-5 at the Norm Manstedt Invitational.

Spartan repeat

Until last year, Lincoln East hadn’t had a three-time champion. Now the Spartans have their second.

Maxx Mayfield followed Chance Fry in wearing out the path to the top step of the medals stand. The Northwestern-bound Mayfield completed a 56-0 season and 205-7 career with a 21-6 technical fall against Millard West’s Ethan Valencia at Class A 160.

Photos: 2020 Nebraska state wrestling semifinals

1 of 17

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Tags

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started