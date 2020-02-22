...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, AND
SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST
CENTRAL NEBRASKA, DODGE, DOUGLAS, SARPY, SAUNDERS, AND
WASHINGTON. IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, CUMING. IN SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA, CASS.
* THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
* WARM TEMPERATURES THROUGH THIS WEEKEND COULD LEAD TO ICE
MOVEMENT ALONG THE PLATTE AND ELKHORN RIVERS. AT LAST REPORT,
THE HIGHEST CONCENTRATION OF ICE ALONG THE PLATTE RIVER WAS FROM
THE RAILROAD BRIDGE NEAR FREMONT TO COUNTY ROAD 11 JUST
DOWNSTREAM OF NORTH BEND. IN ADDITION, A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF
ICE REMAINS ALONG THE ELKHORN RIVER NEAR SCRIBNER. RESIDENTS
NEAR AND DOWNSTREAM OF THESE AREAS SHOULD REMAIN ALERT TO
POSSIBLE ICE JAM FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE
FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.
Millard South's Antrell Taylor, center, celebrates with his teammates as they hoist the Class A team trophy into the air. The Patriots were one of four teams to leave the Nebraska high school state wrestling tournament as champions.
Unless you were Gage Krolikowski, the close of the Nebraska high school wrestling tournament dashed dreams.
Fulfilled a couple, too.
In back-to-back weight classes before the Valentine senior became the state’s 33rd four-time champion, juniors Casey Faulkenberry of Broken Bow and Conor Knopick of Millard South beat two-time returning titlists.
Faulkenberry downed Valentine junior Chris Williams 8-2 at Class C 126 pounds in what can’t be regarded as an upset -- Faulkenberry was 3-1 against Williams this season.
At Class A 132, Knopick got an overtime takedown against Oklahoma State recruit and club teammate Jakason Burks of Omaha Burke. It was a month after Knopick left the Metro Conference meet on a stretcher after getting injured wrestling Burks.
Krolikowski obviously had seen his teammate’s loss. Maybe Burks’ as well. Those were of no concern to him.
But it was a slow go against David City Aquinas sophomore Christopher Nickolite. Two periods into their Class C 138-pound final, it was scoreless.
Krolikowski was in the down position to start the third period. An escape, a takedown and two near-fall points later, he was ahead 5-0 and on the way to celebrating a 7-2 win that ended the day for 11,259 at CHI Health Center.
“I thought I’d be all right. Six minutes is a long time," he said. “I had to get back on offense.”
The UNK signee was 157-1 in his career, winning his first three titles in order at 113, 120 and 132.
“After the first one, I wanted to put my name up there with them," Krolikowski said.
He extended the streak of four-time champions to a record seven years. The only one who can keep it going will be Scottsbluff junior Paul Garcia. He needed overtime to defeat junior Paul Ruff from next-door Gering.
Sophomores Garrett Grice of Bellevue East and Caden Arps of Fremont Bergan are halfway home. Two 106-pound freshmen, Kael Lauridsen of Bennington and Ely Olberding of Fort Calhoun, took their first steps to four.
Millard South, Hastings, David City and Plainview were this year’s team champions.
Millard South, which started with six in the Class A finals, ended with a program-record five champions as the Patriots kept the team title for a second straight year. Besides Knopick, Antrell Taylor at 145, Isaac Trumble at 285, Caleb Coyle at 113 and Tyler Antoniak at 138 won gold.
Millard South outscored Lincoln East 213-143. Omaha Central was third with 123.5 for the school’s best finish since it was runner-up in the 1958 one-class tournament.
Hastings claimed its first championship since Class A in 1988. The Tigers won Class B with 140 points with runner-up Omaha Skutt (115.5) taking home a trophy from the meet for the 23rd consecutive year.
Damen Pape at 182 was Hastings’ only champion.
David City reclaimed the Class C crown after three years of Valentine titles. The Scouts, with Dylan Vodicka winning at 170, scored 127 points to 98.5 for Ord. Valentine was a half-point behind the Chanticleers.
Plainview repeated as Class D champion. The Pirates led runner-up Mullen 146-110 and had champions in Alizae Mejia at 170, Scout Ashburn at 113 and Nate Christensen at 138.
Skutt’s newest three-timer
Nick Stoltenberg became Omaha Skutt’s sixth three-time champion (the SkyHawks have five four-timers) with a technical fall.
Stoltenberg (39-4) was third as a freshman, then won at 126 and 138 before Saturday’s 17-1 win over Platteview sophomore Elliot Steinhoff.
Riding time for Kearney senior Gauge McBride has meaning for him in two sports.
The senior was the Class A 152 champion, beating Omaha Central junior Deon Davis 6-3. McBride also competes in high school rodeo and will be looking for his third state title in bareback riding.
Hall of Fame
The Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association has announced its 2020 hall of fame class.
To be inducted in June are competitors Brandon Browne from Plattsmouth, John Mejia from Gering, Todd Meneely from Omaha Skutt, Jeff Rutledge from Lincoln East, Lance Tolstedt from Kearney; coaches Dean Boyer of Plainview, Dan Davenport of Waverly and John Ganser of Sidney; officials Greg Senkbile of Central City and Carl Streeter of Ord; and contributors Timothy Garner of Burwell, David Klingelhoefer of Amherst, Ross Halford of Blair and Rick Rotundo of Omaha Bryan.
Cave lets time expire for win
Marcus Cave ran out the final three seconds — literally — of his Class D 285 overtime win.
The Weeping Water senior lost last year’s final to Kien Martin, but atoned for that with a 6-5 decision over the Overton senior at Class D 285.
Cave gave Martin his last point on an escape, then ran around the circle and away from his opponent as time expired. The winner then took down one of his coaches to the mat.
Cave finished as Weeping Water’s career wins leader with a 178-41 record.
Revenge for Pray
Omaha Creighton Prep junior Tony Pray got payback a second time this season for his finals loss last year to Kasten Grape of Columbus.
Pray finished a 49-0 season with a 5-3 decision at Class A 220. Grape’s two losses in a 55-2 senior season were to Prey, the first by 14-5 at the Norm Manstedt Invitational.
Spartan repeat
Until last year, Lincoln East hadn’t had a three-time champion. Now the Spartans have their second.
Maxx Mayfield followed Chance Fry in wearing out the path to the top step of the medals stand. The Northwestern-bound Mayfield completed a 56-0 season and 205-7 career with a 21-6 technical fall against Millard West’s Ethan Valencia at Class A 160.
