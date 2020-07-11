KB Building Services (Omaha Westside) defeated Peitzmeier Demolition (Omaha Gross) 10-4 on Saturday in American Legion action.
Trevor Barajas belted a solo homer to highlight a four-run third inning. Barajas, Spencer Schneiderman and Barrett Mooney each had two RBIs.
The win lifted KB to 13-4 this summer under first-year head coach Otis Seals.
