Four juniors from the Class A state champion Papillion-La Vista softball team have announced their college commitments.

Brooke Dumont and Mia Jarecki both have committed to attend South Dakota State, while Jenna Hoelscher will join her sister Taylor at Missouri Western in St. Joseph. Kaylee Wagner is set to attend Washburn in Topeka, Kansas.

Dumont is a three-time All-Nebraska selection at catcher, and she chose SDSU over offers from Nebraska and Creighton. Jarecki is a two-time All-Nebraska infield honoree who selected the Jackrabbits over offers from UNO and Minnesota.

2019 All-Nebraska softball first team

1 of 13

