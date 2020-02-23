OSHKOSH, Wis. — Four Omaha Public Schools graduates played in the same NBA G League game on Sunday when Grand Rapids defeated Wisconsin 126-117.
For Grand Rapids, Tre'Shawn Thurman had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Tra-Deon Hollins had four points, 11 assists and seven rebounds — both of them are Omaha Central grads. Former Creighton standout and Benson grad Khyri Thomas added seven points and two steals for the Drive.
Justin Patton, a former Bluejay and Omaha North graduate, had 11 points and two blocked shots for Wisconsin.
Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams
