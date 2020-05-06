Cecil McKnight coached four state championship teams during his 38 years at Plattsmouth.

The 2001 inductee into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame died April 21 at home in Plattsmouth. He was 92. A private family-only service was held April 25. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

McKnight was a 1946 graduate of Nebraska City High School, went into the U.S. Navy for two years and graduated from Peru State in 1952.

His education career started as an industrial arts teacher and football and track coach at Morrill for two years before moving to Plattsmouth.

His track teams won 13 conference championships and 13 district titles. The Blue Devil boys were Class B state runners-up three times and state champions in 1976. In cross country, which he began coaching in 1972, his boys and girls teams combined for seven district titles. Plattsmouth was Class B boys champion in 1973, 1974 and 1975.

He was a recipient of the Nebraska Coaches Association “Binnie & Dutch” Award and entered the Plattsmouth High School Hall of Fame in 2010. In 1984 he was named the King of what is now the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival.

McKnight was married 62 years to the former Lila Barta, who died in 2013. They had four children. Sons James, of Plattsmouth; Thomas, of Fremont; and Scott, of Liberty, Mo., are physicians. Daughter Jodi Traut lives in Omaha. A granddaughter, the Rev. Debra McKnight of Omaha, was the officiant at his funeral.

