Bob Decker used his people skills from athletics to succeed at business in Sidney, Nebraska, and Omaha.

“He was one heckuva entrepreneur,’’ son Steve Decker said.

The 1950 Omaha Holy Name graduate was 87 when he died Sunday in Omaha. He was diagnosed with cancer five years ago.

Decker and his younger brother, Jim, who died in 2015, were part of Holy Name’s Class B powerhouse teams in the late 1940s and early 1950s.

Bob Decker

Bob Decker earned Class B all-state honors in both basketball (junior) and football (senior) at Omaha Holy Name.

He was Class B all-state in basketball as a junior and senior after making the Class B all-state football team as a sophomore and junior. He scored 340 points in 21 career football games. He also played shortstop when Holy Name started a baseball team.

His college career started at Nebraska, where he lettered in football and baseball. As a sophomore, Decker was honorable mention All-Big Seven as a defensive back and special-teams player and All-Big Seven and All-District in baseball as a third baseman.

He transferred to Santa Clara to join Jim but the school dropped football and he transferred to Tulsa while Jim went to UCLA. He was the Golden Hurricanes’ leading rusher in his one season and finished the year as their quarterback. He also attended Creighton as a student. In the summers he played in the Iowa State League with Audubon and Carroll and the Nebraska Independent League with McCook.

Decker spent a short time in the Cincinnati Reds farm system before entering the Army. He bought a Ben Franklin variety store when he came back to Nebraska, then bought a supermarket that he owned until the mid-1970s.

“He was the Sam Walton of the mid-1960s, and didn’t know it,’’ his son said. “He expanded the grocery to sell liquor, hardware and gas.”

Decker returned to Omaha to start an extended warranty business and later owned Cash Depot check-cashing businesses in Omaha and Sioux Falls.

“He was a winner,’’ Steve Decker said.

Four of Bob Decker’s seven children survive him: Robert Jr., Steven and James Decker and Nancy Walters.

A memorial Mass will be announced later, Steve Decker said.

