FRESNO, Calif. — Former Omaha Creighton Prep and Omaha Central standout Aguir Agau came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points, hitting 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and Fresno State rolled to a 92-47 victory over Division II Cal State San Bernardino on Sunday.
Agau added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-2).
Fresno State shot 50% from the floor, 41% from 3-point range, but made just 18 of 35 free throws (51%). The Coyotes shot just 29% overall and 12.5% (2 of 16) from distance.
He should be at Creighton.
