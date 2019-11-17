FRESNO, Calif. — Former Omaha Creighton Prep and Omaha Central standout Aguir Agau came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points, hitting 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and Fresno State rolled to a 92-47 victory over Division II Cal State San Bernardino on Sunday.

Agau added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-2).

Fresno State shot 50% from the floor, 41% from 3-point range, but made just 18 of 35 free throws (51%). The Coyotes shot just 29% overall and 12.5% (2 of 16) from distance.

Photos: Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2020 class

These are the basketball and football players from Nebraska in the 2020 class who have at least one Division I scholarship offer. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to mike.sautter@owh.com

1 of 44

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription