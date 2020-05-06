Citing family reasons, former Creighton women’s assistant basketball coach Matt Fritsche is coming back to Nebraska.
Fritsche confirmed Tuesday night that he has been named the athletic director at Grand Island Northwest. He has spent the past three seasons as the women’s basketball coach at Hillsdale College, a Division II school in Michigan.
"I’m super-excited about this opportunity," he said. "It was a decision based on what I thought was best for my family."
Before coaching collegiately, Fritsche enjoyed great success in the high school ranks.
He was the girls basketball coach at Bellevue West for 10 years, building the Thunderbirds into a statewide power. He guided the school to 199 wins and three Class A championships.
He was the women’s head basketball coach for one season at Midland University before working as an assistant for four seasons at Creighton. The Bluejays reached the postseason in each of the four years he was on the bench and the team compiled a 78-54 record.
He took the Hillsdale job in April 2017 and led the Chargers in his first season to a conference tournament championship and the program’s fifth Division II national tournament appearance.
"I’ve got so many great memories of my time here," he said. "I’m going to miss everything about being a part of this program."
Fritsche said he met with his players late last week to tell them he was leaving.
"That was terrible," he said. "But they understood my reasons and I know they’ll be able to move on without me."
Fritsche will replace Mike Sorensen, who will be leaving after five years as the Vikings’ AD to become the principal at Chase County High School in Imperial, Nebraska.
"Mike is a really great guy," Fritsche said. "I’m looking forward to carrying on with the great athletic tradition they have at Northwest."
Fritsche said he doesn’t officially start his job until Aug. 1 but plans to be at the school long before that.
"We want to get out there in June," he said. "I’m eager to get started."
Fritsche added that he’ll be able to spend more time with his family — wife Colleen, 8-year-old son Kellen and 6-year-old daughter Kinley.
"I’ll have the time to coach my son’s third-grade team," Fritsche said. "That’s the only coaching I’m thinking about right now."
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.
