Evan Simpson

Former Omaha Central offensive lineman Evan Simpson played one season at Iowa before becoming a two-year starter at Kansas State.

 THE WORLD-HERALD

Evan Simpson was Omaha’s version of William “The Refrigerator” Perry.

But Evan “The Oven” was much more the natural runner.

Simpson’s high school coach at Omaha Central, William Reed, remembers him as an eighth-grader at the OPS junior high track meet. Looking for the 240-pounder at the shot put ring, Reed was redirected to the track.

Simpson was running the 100 meters. Finished in the middle of the pack, Reed recalled.

And then said, “Mr. Reed, I’m coming to Central. I want to play I-back.”

While that didn’t happen, Simpson made the 1986 All-Nebraska team as an offensive tackle, played a year on scholarship at Iowa and then followed position coach Bill Snyder to Kansas State.

The two-year starter for the Wildcats became a business owner in the Dallas area.

Simpson died May 16. He was 51. Services were held last week in Waxahachie, Texas.

“He is one of my special ones," said Reed, now living in Falls City, Nebraska.

“As a person, he was like a protective guy. If he got to be your friend, he protected you at all costs. I always will remember all the joy that he brought with loving life, being happy and trying to lift people up.”

The coach learned, however, that Simpson should not be the pregame motivator. One game at Ralston, Simpson was running around, getting in teammates’ faces to fire them up. And then he passed out on the sideline.

“He got so hyped up," Reed said. “We had to get him off the field. After that, it was no more of him doing that.”

He said he believes it was retired WOWT sportscaster Dave Webber who dubbed Simpson “the Oven.” At that time, Perry was gaining fame with the Chicago Bears when coach Mike Ditka used him as a short-yardage back.

Simpson is survived by his wife of 19 years, Naomi; daughter Lizzie; son Evan Jr.; mother Cynthia Simpson; sister LaVon Bradley-Hayes; and aunt Phyllis Brown of Omaha.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041

twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email