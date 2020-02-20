Get live updates from the first day of the Nebraska high school state wrestling tournament Thursday at the CHI Health Center.

Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. and matches start for Class B and C at 9:30 a.m. You can track live results throughout the day below or on the NSAA website.

2019 Nebraska state wrestling gallery of champions

