Champions will be crowned in three classes on the first day of the Nebraska state football championships.
The three games on the schedule for Monday in Memorial Stadium:
» Eight Man-1: Osceola-High Plains (10-2) vs. Burwell (10-2), 10:15 a.m.
» Eight Man-2: Pleasanton (10-2) vs. Humphrey St. Francis (12-0), 2:45 p.m.
» Class B: Omaha Skutt (12-0) vs. Scottsbluff (12-0), 7:15 p.m.
The World-Herald will have full coverage throughout the day, with game recaps, stats, photos, video and more. You can follow those live updates below.
Or check out some links to our other prep coverage, and go to NEPrepZone.com for more:
