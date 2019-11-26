...WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT REGION TODAY AND TONIGHT...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF
1 TO 5 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN
INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW
COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS
COULD IMPACT THE EVENING AND WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...RAIN AND A MIXTURE OF SNOW AND SLEET IS
FORECAST TO TURN OVER TO ALL SNOW THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING.
THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL IS EXPECTED AFTER 6 PM.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
Photos: 2019 Nebraska State football title games Monday
Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh intercepts a pass off of Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon intercepts a pass off of Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt celebrates with their trophy after their win over Scottsbluff for the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Grant Diesing gets pulled down by multiple Scottsbluff defenders during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh, left, and Jack Darnell hug after losing to Omaha Skutt in the Class B Nebraska state football title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Jasiya DeOllos catches a pass from Brett Hill during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh runs in for Scottsbluff's third touchdown against Omaha Skutt during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh runs in for Scottsbluff's third touchdown ahead of Omah Skutt's Robbie Trout during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon runs out of the grasp of Scottsbluff's Jack Darnell during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon celebrates defeating Scottsbluff for during the Class B Nebraska state football title at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon celebrates defeating Scottsbluff for during the Class B Nebraska state football title at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh gets tackled by Nick Chambers, left and Tyson Gordon, right during the first quarter of the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon throws a complete pass in the second quarter against Scottsbluff during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh powers into the end zone for a first quarter touchdown against Omaha Skutt during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha Skutt coaching staff shows their surprise at the lack of a pass interference call against Scottsbluff during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Jack Darnell, right, runs into Omaha Skutt's Drew Rase and was called for pass interference during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon gets tackled by Scottsbluff's Luke Rohrer during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh punts the ball from his own end zone after the snap went over his head in the second quarter against Omaha Skutt during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019. The punt went close to 70 yards in the air.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon throws a pass on the last play in the first half against Scottsbluff during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pleasanton's Humphrey-St. Francis' lifts the championship trophy after winning their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Pleasanton's Humphrey-St. Francis' payers pose after winning their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Pleasanton's Humphrey-St. Francis' prays before their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Humphrey-St. Francis' Trevor Pfeifer cries after the Flyers win the Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Pleasanton's Humphrey-St. Francis' Taylor Wemhoff reels in a one handed catch during their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Humphrey-St. Francis' Trevor Pfeifer flies over Pleasanton's Brady Klein during their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Fans sit in the last remaining sun beam during the Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Pleasanton's Tyce Westland catches a touchdown throw during their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Humphrey-St. Francis' players celebrate winning their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Children run the stairs during the Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Humphrey-St. Francis' Tanner Pfeife dives for a touchdown against Pleasanton's Brady Kleinduring their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Humphrey-St. Francis' Trevor Pfeifer intercepts a pass intended for Pleasanton's Tyce Westland during their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Humphrey-St. Francis' Taylor Wemhoff stretches for a touchdown while guarded by Pleasanton's Treven Wendt during their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Humphrey-St. Francis' Tanner Pfeifer and Taylor Wemhoff celebrate a touchdown during their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Pleasanton's Treven Wendt avoids a tackle by Humphrey-St. Francis' Justin Leifeld during their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Humphrey-St. Francis' Trevor Pfeifer looks to pass during their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Humphrey-St. Francis' Trevor Pfeifer runs the ball as Pleasanton's Seth Eckel chases during their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Osceola-High Plains' Keaton VanHousen hoists the trophy alongside his teammates after defeating Burwell during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' Dylan Soule fumbles the ball while being brought down by Burwell's Jase Williams and Cash Gurney during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Burwell's Mason Plock runs in for a touchdown against Osceola-High Plains' Jarrett Parsons during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Burwell's Mason Plock fails to catch a deep pass against Osceola-High Plains' Bryce Reed Reed during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Burwell's Jase Williams embraces Cash Gurney after losing to Osceola-High Plains during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Burwell's Caleb Busch dives in for a touchdown against Osceola-High Plains during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Burwell's Barak Birch crouches after losing to Osceola-High Plains during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' Dylan Soule is taken down by Burwell's Hunter Mayfield and Cash Gurney during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' head coach Greg Wood celebrates the Stormdogs victory over Burwell during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' Jarrett Parsons celebrates a fumble recovery during the final drive of the game against Burwell during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' Keaton VanHousen scrambled against Burwell's Cash Gurney, Corey Dawe and Levi Bode during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' Carson Watts runs in for a touchdown against Burwell's Cash Gurney during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains defeats Burwell during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains celebrates their victory over Burwell during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' Jarrett Parsons executes a backflip after defeating Burwell during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' Kyle Sterup celebrates during the final play of the game after defeating Burwell during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' celebrates a a turnover by Javier Marino as Burwell returned a kick during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' Dylan Soule runs the ball inside the 20 yard line attempting to break a tackle by Burwell's Corey Dawe during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Burwell's Barak Birch has his punt blocked alongside teammate Caleb Busch by Osceola-High Plains' Kyle Sterup and Dylan Soule during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Burwell's Cash Gurney reacts after the loss to Osceola-High Plains during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' Tanner Kropatsch and Carter Boden celebrate their victory over Burwell during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
