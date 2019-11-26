The Nebraska state football championships conclude Tuesday with three more games between some of the best teams in the state.

The three games on the schedule for Tuesday in Memorial Stadium:

» Class C-1: Pierce vs. Wahoo, 10:15 a.m.

» Class C-2: Sutton vs. Oakland-Craig, 2:45 p.m.

» Class A: Bellevue West vs. Omaha Westside, 7:15 p.m.

The World-Herald will have full coverage throughout the day, with game recaps, stats, photos, video and more. You can follow those live updates below.

