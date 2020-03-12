The 2020 Nebraska high school boys basketball state tournament begins Thursday with 24 quarterfinal games played throughout Lincoln.

The World-Herald will have it all covered, and you can scroll down to follow live updates throughout the day.

Click here to view the full bracket and schedule.

Photos: 2020 Nebraska boys state basketball tournament day one

And here are some links to our preview content for the state tournament:

» Latest team ratings | Players to watch, tournament information

» Stu Pospisil's predictions

» Nebraska boys state basketball tournament to be held without spectators due to coronavirus concerns

» Who will be allowed to attend the Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament?

» After surviving cancer, Omaha Central's Max Polk isn't letting anything affect his dreamsClass A breakdown

» There's plenty of familiarity in this all-Panhandle showdown at Class B state tournament | Class B breakdown

» Transfers help Class C-2 Palmyra end 31-year state tournament drought | Class C breakdown

» Beside record-setting Noah Schutte, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge has plenty of scoring optionsClass D breakdown

History of Nebraska prep basketball state championship covers

Check out the front page of The World-Herald's prep basketball state championship covers since 2005.

