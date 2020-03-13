/**
* @desc Determime if a URL has subscription wall
* @param {String} sProvider - Vendor name for specific exceptions
* @default {true}
* @returns {Boolean}
*/
macro subs_appHasServices(sProvider = '');
/** exceptions */
if !this.asset
|| IS_ADMIN_VENUE
|| cms.page.app == 'user'
|| URL_CONFIG.meter_exclusion
|| bh_assetIsFree(this.asset)
|| (asset_isAPContent(this.asset) && URL_CONFIG.meter_exclude_ap)
|| this.asset.custom.metering_bypass|strbool
|| this.asset.custom.subscription_bypass|strbool then return false;
/** default behavior */
if !sProvider;
aSections = this.asset.tags('section')|keys;
if !cms.subscription.url_services(aSections[0]) then return false;
if cms.asset.archivetime;
if cms.asset.archivetime('U') > cms.system.time('U') then return false;
else if URL_CONFIG.metering_archive_after_days;
iFreePeriod = cms.system.time('U') - (URL_CONFIG.metering_archive_after_days * 86400);
if cms.asset.starttime('U') >= iFreePeriod then return false;
end;
if !subs_appAssetTypeService() then return false;
end;
/** all exceptions passed */
return true;
end;
/**
* @desc Determime if a URL has subscription wall
* @param {String} sProvider - Vendor name for specific exceptions
* @default {true}
* @returns {Boolean}
*/
macro subs_hasServices(sProvider = '');
bThirdParty = false; /* Third party services set this to true. When there are no third party services will default to Blox. */
/* return true if Access Control is in use as it supercedes all of this logic */
if cms.access.required then return true;
/** return false if not an asset */
if !this.asset then return false;
/** ignore block editor */
if IS_ADMIN_VENUE then return false;
/** make sure editing asset doesnt return paywall in user admin */
if cms.page.app == 'user' then return false;
/** url exclusion */
if URL_CONFIG.meter_exclusion then return false;
/** has free keyword. Syncronex still loads and uses meta flag for free rule so we will catch this again later. */
/* syncronex support has been removed, but I'm leaving this check in for now in case we have some stale service providers */
if this.asset && bh_assetIsFree(this.asset) && sProvider != 'syncronex' then return false;
/** eEdition tiered access exclusion */
if util_topSection(this.asset, false)|contains('e-edition_plus') then return false;
if opt_eePlatinumSection();
if util_topSection(this.asset, false)|contains(opt_eePlatinumSection()) then return false;
end;
/** AP exclusion. TODO: add url hook. */
if asset_isAPContent(this.asset) && URL_CONFIG.meter_exclude_ap then return false;
/** Default Behavior */
if !sProvider || !bThirdParty;
/* blox specific rules. */
if !subs_urlServices() && !cms.access.required then return false;
if cms.asset.archivetime;
/* asset is free until archive time has been reached */
if cms.asset.archivetime('U') > cms.system.time('U') then return false;
else if URL_CONFIG.metering_archive_after_days;
/* go n days back to create a free window */
iFreePeriod = cms.system.time('U') - (URL_CONFIG.metering_archive_after_days * 86400);
/* asset is free if its start time falls within the n day window */
if cms.asset.starttime('U') >= iFreePeriod then return false;
end;
/* Check if the asset is of a type that has subscription services enabled */
if !subs_assetTypeService() then return false;
end;
/* there are currently two custom properties on assets to bypass subscription, these will be replaced in the future with a software setting */
if this.asset.custom.metering_bypass | strbool ||
this.asset.custom.subscription_bypass | strbool;
return false;
end;
/** all exceptions passed */
return true;
end;
The 2020 Nebraska high school boys basketball state tournament continues Friday with 12 semifinal games played throughout Lincoln.
The World-Herald covered it all, and you can scroll down to replay the live updates from the day. And if you want to help support our coverage of Nebraska high school sports, click here to sign up for a sports-only digital subscription and get the first month for only 99 cents.
Omaha Westside's Chandler Meeks, center, goes up for a shot against Creighton Prep's Spencer Schomers, left, and Anthony Rollins II during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti drives to the hoop under coverage by Omaha Westside's Reginald Thomas during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Reginald Thomas, center, steals the ball from Creighton Prep's Anthony Rollins II, left, and keeps it away from Brendan Buckley, right, during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside celebrates a scoring run against Creighton Prep in front of limited fans during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Chandler Meeks drives to the hoop against Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Patrick Ngambi drives to the basket against Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside fans cheer as time expires and the Warriors defeat the Creighton Prep Junior Jays during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside Superintendent Mike Lucas, far left, high-fives players following their win over Creighton Prep during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Reginald Thomas, right, cheers on his teammates as they take on Creighton Prep during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti, left, scores against Omaha Westside's Patrick Ngambi during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn's Bryson Hochstein dribbles under coverage by Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Louis Fidler, center goes up for a shoot under coverage by Elkhorn's Bryson Hochstein, left, during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn drives to the basket against Elkhorn's Kyler Beekman during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn goes up for the shot against Elkhorn's Gannon Gragert during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn's Drew Christo leads his team in fist bumping Bellevue West following their game during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
The Bellevue West team takes to the court against Elkhorn in front of a nearly empty stadium during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West head coach Doug Woodard talks to his players during a timeout against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn head coach Benji Hoegh, center, and his team break from their huddle during a timeout against Bellevue West during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West takes on Elkhorn without student sections and in front of limited fans during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn's Drew Chriso rebounds the ball against Bellevue West's Louis Fidle, left, and Frankie Fidler during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha South's Skyler Wilson switches directions while being guarded by Omaha Central's LaTrell Wrightsell Jr. during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Central's LaTrell Wrightsell Jr.shoots technical free throws against Omaha South during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Central's Max Polk cries on the bench after missing a game winning shot against Omaha South during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Central's LaTrell Wrightsell Jr. swoops to steal the ball from Omaha South's Skyler Wilson during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Central's Abraham Hoskins attempts to score over Omaha South's Jadriane Saunders during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Fans in Omaha Central's crowd where mask and gloves during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Central's LaTrell Wrightsell Jr. attempts to score against Omaha South's Tyrece Griggs during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Central head coach Eric Behrens reacts to a foul during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Central's Muoch Chagey has the ball hit from his hands by Omaha South's Tyrece Griggs during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Millard North's bench celebrates with Saint Thomas (left) after he scored the game winning point against Papillion during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha South's Tyrece Griggs powers past Omaha Central's LaTrell Wrightsell Jr. during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha South's Skyler Wilson shoots over Omaha Central's Fai Germany during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha South's RaShawn McNeal-Lee disputes a foul call with the referee during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Millard North's Saint Thomas celebrates winning against Papio South in their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Millard North's Saint Thomas chases down a loose ball after stealing it from Papio South's Josiah Beckenhauer during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Millard North's Max Murrell dunks the ball over Papio South's Graham Cassoutt during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Millard North's Jasen Green is fouled by Papio South's Ian Medeck on a shot during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Millard North's Jadin Johnson reacts to receiving his fourth personal foul against Papio South during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Millard North's Hunter Sallis dunks the ball over Papio South's Daniel Brocaille during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Millard North's Hunter Sallis drives to the basket past Papillion-La Vista South's Danair Dempsey during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Millard North's Saint Thomas fights past Papio South's Josiah Beckenhauer as he goes for a loose ball during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Millard North's Jasen Green reacts to a dunk by Noah Erickson (not pictured) against Papio South during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Millard North's Hunter Sallis is fouled on a shot by Papio South's Luke Lindenmeyer (right) during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Westside's Chandler Meeks, center, goes up for a shot against Creighton Prep's Spencer Schomers, left, and Anthony Rollins II during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley shoots against Omaha Westside's Payson Gillespie during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Prep's Maijhe Wiley scores against Omaha Westside's Jadin Booth during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti drives to the hoop under coverage by Omaha Westside's Reginald Thomas during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Prep's Luke Jungers scores against Omaha Westside's Jadin Booth during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley shoots against Omaha Westside's Jadin Booth during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Prep fans spread out as they watch their team take on Omaha Westside during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Patrick Ngambi scores against Creighton Prep during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Reginald Thomas, center, steals the ball from Creighton Prep's Anthony Rollins II, left, and keeps it away from Brendan Buckley, right, during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jadin Booth drives to the hoop against Creighton Prep defenders during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Carl Brown shoots a 3-pointer against Creighton Prep during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside celebrates a scoring run against Creighton Prep in front of limited fans during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Chandler Meeks drives to the hoop against Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Carl Brown scores against Creighton Prep's Spencer Schomers during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Patrick Ngambi drives to the basket against Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Reginald Thomas looks to the hoop against Creighton Prep during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside fans cheer as time expires and the Warriors defeat the Creighton Prep Junior Jays during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside Superintendent Mike Lucas, far left, high-fives players following their win over Creighton Prep during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Reginald Thomas, right, cheers on his teammates as they take on Creighton Prep during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Prep fans spread out as they watch their team take on Omaha Westside during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha Westside bench celebrates a 3-pointer against Creighton Prep during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti, left, scores against Omaha Westside's Patrick Ngambi during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Bryson Hochstein dribbles under coverage by Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn scores against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.