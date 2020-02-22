The state swimming and diving championship meets begin Thursday at the Devaney Center in Lincoln with competition in 1-meter diving.
Swimming begins Friday with the girls preliminary round races at 9 a.m. and the boys preliminary round at 2 p.m. These will determine the contestants for Saturday’s championship and consolation rounds. Saturday’s competition is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and will be broadcast by NET.
Below are the final regular-season rankings in each of the nine individual events and three relays.
Boys
200-yard medley relay: 1, Omaha Creighton Prep (Ben Ravnsborg, Drew Kaelin, Rush Clark, Andrew Hood), 1:33.40 (tied for No. 9 all time). 2, Omaha Westside, 1:35.91. 3, Lincoln Southwest, 1:36.14. 4, Lincoln Pius X, 1:37.33. 5, Millard North, 1:38.61. 6, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 1:38.85. 7, Kearney, 1:39.15. 8, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:39.21.
200 freestyle: 1, Clark, 1:40.64. 2, Jonathan Novinski, Grand Island, 1:41.36. 3, Daniel Perry, Prep, 1:42.27. 4, Charles Roberts, LE, 1:43.70. 5, Nate Germonprez, Westside, 1:43.94. 6, Tommy Palmer, LSW, 1:44.06. 7, Austin Smith, E/ES, 1:45.09. 8, Michael Fraley, LSW, 1:45.84.
200 individual medley: 1, Germonprez, 1:53.96. 2, Novinski, 1:55.32. 3, Clark, 1:56.23. 4, John Watson, Prep, 1:56.41. 5, Kael Mlinek, LSW, 1:57.04. 6, Ethan Schmaderer, Prep, 1:57.80. 7, Grant Johnson, Hastings, 1:58.58. 8, Terin Frodyma, Omaha South, 1:59.29.
50 freestyle: 1, Palmer, 21.16. 2, Charles Sieglaff, Lincoln High, 21.38. 3, Kellen Carney, Norfolk, 21.57. 4, Caden Feit, Lincoln Northeast, 21.68. 5 (tie), Germonprez and Doug Lewandowski, GI, 21.74. 7, Thomas Lundin, Westside, 21.78. 8, Joe Ciriaco, PLV/PLVS, 21.81.
1-meter diving: 1, Cayd McCarter, Millard South, 527.15 points. 2, Jonathan Brouillette, North Platte, 455.90. 3, Isaiah Winston, Lincoln High, 414.25. 4, Charles Frisbie, E/ES, 413.90. 5, Guy Hunt, E/ES, 404.35. 6, Landon Orth, PLV/PLVS, 394.60. 7, Blake Turpen, Hastings, 394.55. 8, Zach Shaddy, Prep, 376.25.
100 butterfly: 1, Clark, 48.62. 2. Lundin, 50.94. 3, Perry, 51.07. 4, Jacob Nieveen, Kearney, 51.81. 5, Germonprez, 51.82. 6, Cael Dice, LE, 52.09. 7, Trevor Edwards, MS, 52.49. 8, Smith, 52.88.
100 freestyle: 1, Clark, 45.91. 2, Palmer, 46.51. 3, Sieglaff, 46.93. 4, Lundin, 47.06. 5, Smith, 47.24. 6, Feit, 47.25. 7, Colin Davis, Westside, 47.26. 8, Germonprez, 47.30.
500 freestyle: 1, Novinski, 4:32.54. 2, Perry, 4:42.38. 3, Roberts, 4:44.64. 4, Germonprez, 4:47.06. 5, Watson, 4:47.89. 6, Palmer, 4:48.86. 7, Clark, 4:50.25. 8, Kai Wilson, GI, 4:50.26.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Omaha Creighton Prep (Clark, Ravnsborg, Kaelin, Perry), 1:26.62. 2, Lincoln Southwest, 1:27.82. 3, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:28.22. 4, Lincoln East, 1:28.86. 5, Omaha Westside, 1:29.05. 6, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 1:29.14. 7, Millard West, 1:29.25. 8, Grand Island, 1:29.44.
100 backstroke: 1, Clark, 49.99. 2, Germonprez, 51.15. 3 (tie), Davis and Carney, 51.58. 5, Dice, 52.65. 6, Smith, 52.94. 7, Ethan Kinney, Kearney, 53.30. 8, Ravnsborg, 53.34.
100 breaststroke: 1, Johnson, 57.48. 2, Mlinek, 57.75. 3, Kaelin, 58.66. 4, Novinski, 58.82. 5, Andrew Zheng, MN, 58.97. 6, Mason Olmer, Norfolk, 59.04. 7, Schmaderer, 59.52. 8, Germonprez, 59.57.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Omaha Creighton Prep (Perry, Hood, Ravnsborg, Clark), 3:07.77 (No. 8 all time). 2, Omaha Westside, 3:11.02. 3, Lincoln Southwest, 3:12.94. 4, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 3:14.01. 5, Millard West, 3:14.86. 6, Lincoln East, 3:15.07. 7, Norfolk, 3:16.86. 8, Lincoln Pius X, 3:17.41.
Girls
200-yard medley relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Isabella Pantano, Jocelyn Randby, Maddie Clark, Molly Von Seggern), 1:44.71 (No. 4 all time). 2, Lincoln Pius X, 1:48.06. 3, Millard North, 1:48.13. 4, Norfolk, 1:48.43. 5, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South, 1:49.86. 6, Lincoln Southwest, 1:50.14. 7, Omaha Westside, 1:52.23. 8, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:52.49.
200 freestyle: 1, Lauren Mayo, E/ES, 1:54.33. 2, Sydney Cole, E/ES, 1:54.62. 3, Jocelyn Hood, Marian, 1:55.04. 4, Rylee Trojan, Marian, 1:56.32. 5, Lanyon Mlinek, LSW, 1:57.04. 6, Lily Schroeder, LSW, 1:57.24. 7, Randby, 1:57.74. 8, Kollmorgen, Lincoln East, 1:58.38.
200 individual medley: 1, Cole, 2:04.66 (No. 7 all time). 2, Katie Stonehocker, LPX, 2:07.11. 3, Hannah Hailu, MN, 2:07.53. 4, Paige Hunt, E/ES, 2:07.75. 5, Olivia Dendinger, PLV/PLVS, 2:09.57. 6, Alison DeSordi, Westside, 2:09.97. 7, Olivia Theil, LPX, 2:10.43. 8, Isabella Morales, LSW, 2:12.05.
50 freestyle: 1, Randby, 23.80. 2, Logan Kuehne, Westside, 24.03. 3, Christina Spomer, Omaha Central, 24.23. 4, Bella Livingston, LSW, 24.35. 5, Madeline McLeay, MN, 24.43. 6, Dendinger, 24.46. 7, Jillian Altmaier, Lincoln East. 8, Reanne Reida, LSW, 24.49.
1-meter diving: 1, Megan Carter, Marian, 482.10 points. 2, Anna Kwong, Omaha Duchesne, 449.50. 3, Lainey Woodward, Millard West, 444.20. 4, Anna Caniglia, Omaha Burke, 421.80. 5, Claire Hartley, Marian, 413.20. 6, Maddie Hertzler, MW, 371.65, 7, Blake Dreher, PLV/PLV South, 364.50. 8, Natalie Siahpush, MN, 363.80.
100 butterfly: 1, Hailu, 56.65. 2, Clark, 57.25. 3, Dendinger, 58.11. 4, Jessica Brusnahan, Marian, 58.27. 5, Marti Walstad, LSW, 58.32. 6, Cole, 58.38. 7, Sydney Hall, MW, 58.92. 8, Elsie Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 59.16.
100 freestyle: 1, Livingston, 52.26. 2, Mayo, 52.28. 3, Kuehne, 53.09. 4, Annika Harthoorn, Norfolk, 53.36. 5, Hailu, 53.37. 6, Hood, 53.40. 7, Spomer, 53.48. 8, McLeay, 53.54.
500 freestyle: 1, Cole, 5:06.05. 2, Schroeder, 5:09.24. 3, Theil, 5:12.62. 4, Trojan, 5:12.97. 5, Morales, 5:13.92. 6, Kollmorgen, 5:15.95. 7, Mlinek, 5:16.56. 8, Livingston, 5:19.37.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Clark, Hood, Kathryn Foley, Randby), 1:36.61. 2, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:38.16. 3, Lincoln Southwest, 1:38.42. 4, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 1:38.51. 5, Omaha Central, 1:39.49. 6, Lincoln East, 1:40.43. 7, Lincoln Pius X, 1:41.28. 8, Millard North, 1:41.80.
100 backstroke: 1, Pantano, 55.82. 2, Hailu, 56.25 (No. 4 all time). 3, Clark, 56.96. 4, Emma Walz, Fremont, 57.25. 5, Lia Murray, Omaha Duchesne, 57.44. 6, Schinco, 57.66. 7, Annika Harthoorn, Norfolk, 57.84. 8, Kara Owens, LPX, 57.97.
100 breaststroke: 1, Randby, 1:02.69 (No. 4 all time). 2, Stonehocker, 1:04.97. 3, Dendinger, 1:05.04. 4, DeSordi, 1:05.76. 5, Hunt, 1:06.37. 6, Ashlea Johnson, LE, 1:06.57. Johnson, 1:06.57. 6, Hunt, 1:06.92. 7, Peri Heyen, 1:08.18. 8, Ava Hunt, Lincoln East, 1:08.59.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 3:32.60. 2, Omaha Marian, 3:33.68. 3, Lincoln Southwest, 3:35.24. 4, Millard North, 3:35.96. 4, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South, 3:41.05. 6, Omaha Central, 3:41.14. 7, Lincoln Pius X, 3:41.94. 8, Norfolk, 3:42.34.
