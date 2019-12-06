Check out the final Nebraska high school volleyball statistics leaders.

* * *

KILLS

Class A: Sis, Papillion-La Vista, 479; Green, Elkhorn South, 429; McCune, Gretna, 420; Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 401; Fixemer, Millard South, 400; Yost, Gretna, 395; Wulf, Lincoln Southeast, 392; Weeks, Elkhorn South, 378; Fountain, Millard North, 376; Hendrix, Papillion-La Vista South, 358; Siebler, Omaha Westside, 356; Gray, Elkhorn South, 346.

Class B: Johnson, Sidney, 494; Lauenstein, Waverly, 454; Winkler, Gering, 417; Scheierman, York, 394; Waters, Norris, 380; Koehler, Platteview, 379; Krause, Omaha Skutt, 360; Aspen, Hastings, 336; Hopp, Alliance, 309; Skovsende, Omaha Skutt, 307; Burroughs, Beatrice, 298; Delgado, Omaha Duchesne, 285; Holly, Sidney, 283.

Omaha-Area: Larson, Wahoo, 610; Foral, Douglas County West, 334; Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 313; Jacobsen, Louisville, 290; Otten, Omaha Concordia, 272; Matthies, Omaha Roncalli, 261; Sears, Wahoo, 252; Justesen, Elmwood-Murdock, 235; Lemke, Mead, 231; Christo, Ashland-Greenwood, 217; Niemoth, Louisville, 214.

All-Class: Buss, Lincoln Lutheran, 624; Larson, Wahoo, 610; Kepler, Milford, 563; Pick, Wayne, 550; Meyer, Superior, 541.

HITTING PERCENTAGE

Class A: Jeffus, Papillion-La Vista, .422; Fee, Millard North, .416; Gray, Elkhorn South, .408; Ruch, Millard North, .357; Taubenheim, Lincoln Pius X, .357; Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, .357; Prentice, Gretna, .357; Millard, Millard West, .339; Lukens, Millard North, .331; Green, Elkhorn South, .329; Sis, Papillion-La Vista, .322; Sealock, Lincoln Pius X, .315; Fountain, Millard North, .314.

Class B: Ortman, Omaha Duchesne, .427; Krause, Omaha Skutt, .418; Lauenstein, Waverly, .407; Delgado, Omaha Duchesne, .374; Johnson, Sidney, .361; Grosshans, Waverly, .353; Waters, Norris, .349; Knobbe, Omaha Duchesne, .333; Ruane, Omaha Gross, .322; Skovsende, Omaha Skutt, .311; Kroeker, Norris, .310; Burroughs, Beatrice, .302; Heyne, Omaha Skutt, .293.

Omaha-Area: Jacobsen, Louisville, .456; Larson, Wahoo, .381; Matthies, Omaha Roncalli, .353; Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, .334; Foral, Douglas County West, .332; Wilson, Omaha Roncalli, .316; Shipley, Omaha Brownell Talbot, .296; Mann, Wahoo, .296; Halbmaier, Mead, .284; Brym, Omaha Brownell Talbot, .248; Meehan, Omaha Roncalli, .245.

All-Class: Jacobsen, Louisville, .456; Ortman, Omaha Duchesne, .427; Jeffus, Papillion-La Vista, .422; Krause, Omaha Skutt, .418; Fee, Millard North, .416.

ASSISTS

Class A: Woodin, Elkhorn South, 1414; Anderson, Gretna,1214; Lukens, Millard North, 1138; Schram, Papillion-La Vista, 1084; Fleming, Millard South, 1006; Bartee, Kearney, 914; Smith, Millard West, 832; Nemecek, Omaha Westside, 819; Hope, Bellevue West, 802; Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 785;Neff, North Platte, 763; Pryce, Lincoln Northeast, 604.

Class B: Gray, Omaha Skutt,1225; Boesiger, Norris, 999; Evans, Waverly, 972; Birner, Sidney, 933; MacDonald, Platteview, 855; Boggs, Gering, 751; Alvarado, Alliance, 742; Miller, Omaha Gross, 734; Coudeyas, Beatrice, 734; Sealey, Hastings, 662; Hirschfeld, York, 526; Neely, Omaha Duchesne, 505; Cattau, Aurora, 501; Brown, Grand Island Northwest, 488.

Omaha-Area: Glock, Wahoo, 1016; Wilson, Omaha Roncalli, 790; Kalkowski, Louisville, 748; Nelson, Douglas County West, 694; Quinn, Mead, 693; Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 538; Craven, Ashland-Greenwood, 526; Allen, Arlington, 449; Krajicek, Yutan, 445; McPeek, Conestoga, 325; Glock, Ashland-Greenwood, 319; Hansen, Omaha Concordia, 282.

All-Class: Woodin, Elkhorn South, 1414; Gray, Omaha Skutt,1225; Anderson, Gretna, 1214; Lukens, Millard North, 1138; Schram, Papillion-La Vista, 1084.

ACES

Class A: Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 69; Hope, Bellevue West, 60; Wood, Kearney, 55; Christopherson, Lincoln High 53; Weeks, Elkhorn South, 50; Estudillo, Fremont, 49; Dierks, Papillion-La Vista South, 48; Carlson, Omaha Burke, 48; Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 47; Wulf, Lincoln Southeast, 46; McCune, Gretna, 46; McCartney, Lincoln East, 45.

Class B: Holly, Sidney, 98; Bressani, Omaha Duchesne, 74; Johnson, Sidney, 73; Boggs, Gering, 63; Capelle, Omaha Duchesne, 56; Smith, Gering, 55; Boesiger, Norris, 50; Lauenstein, Waverly, 48; Gray, Platteview, 47; Church, Beatrice, 46; Dougherty, Omaha Mercy, 45; Koehler, Platteview, 44; Knust, Aurora, 44; Schuster, Aurora, 44.

Omaha-Area: Sears, Wahoo, 74; Brym, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 65; Craven, Ashland-Greenwood, 56; Justesen, Elmwood-Murdock, 55; Niemoth, Louisville, 48; Larson, Wahoo, 46; Lemke, Mead, 46; Pollock, Louisville, 44; Miller, Mead, 43; Teunissen, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 40; Watson, Conestoga, 40; Krajicek, Yutan, 39; Frye, Yutan, 39; Patocka, Mead, 38; McPeek, Conestoga, 38.

All-Class: Heidemann, Diller-Odell, 118; Holly, Sidney, 98; Plumbtree, Fullerton, 84; Esser, Nebraska City Lourdes, 79; Branson, Shelton, 79; Elkins, Malcolm, 79.

BLOCKS

Class A: Millard, Millard West, 175; Nordaker, Millard West, 143; Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 139; LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, 119; Clarke, Papillion-La Vista South, 111; Plahn, Millard North, 104; Gray, Elkhorn South, 102; Novacek, Kearney, 96; Broin, Papillion-La Vista, 91; Martinez, Omaha Central, 84; Allick, Lincoln North Star, 82; Coen, Lincoln Southwest, 80.

Class B: Herman, Scottsbluff, 153; Harrison, Gering, 151; Walker, Scottsbluff, 127; Knobbe, Omaha Duchesne, 122; Feely, Aurora, 113; Boggs, Gering, 106; Pszanka, Gering, 104; Hopp, Alliance, 102; Amoo, Scottsbluff, 101; Knight, Gering, 100; Apfel, Grand Island Northwest, 96; Hauser, Grand Island Northwest, 96; Delgado, Omaha Duchesne, 82; Ray, Gering, 81.

Omaha-Area: Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 98; Stander, Ashland-Greenwood, 62; Hatzenbuehler, Ashland-Greenwood, 57; Wilson, Omaha Roncalli, 55; Foral, Douglas County West, 50; Young, Arlington, 47; Meehan, Omaha Roncalli, 46; Thaden, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 42; Teunissen, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 38; Thune, Omaha Concordia, 35; Glock, Wahoo, 35.

All-Class: Sellers, North Platte St. Patrick, 274; Millard, Millard West, 175; Miller, Norfolk Catholic, 158; Kayl, Boyd County, 155; Herman, Scottsbluff, 153.

DIGS

Class A: Zatechka, Elkhorn South, 677; Wood, Kearney, 671; Koch, Omaha Westside, 591; Schaecher, Gretna, 565; Miller, Lincoln Pius X, 554; Steele, Millard South, 530; Hendrix, Papillion-La Vista South, 512; Miller, Omaha Marian, 464; Sheibal, Bellevue West, 464; Vallinch, Papillion-La Vista South, 459; McCune, Gretna, 456; Galvin, Millard North, 443; LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, 425.

Class B: Smith, Gering, 622; Knust, Aurora, 605; Norlen, Hastings, 596; Bressani, Omaha Duchesne, 577; Hernandez, Scottsbluff, 513; Hatcliff, Beatrice, 511; Skala, Omaha Skutt, 510; Johnson, Sidney, 473; Felker, Alliance, 468; Doucet, McCook, 464; Brown, Grand Island Northwest, 449; McKinney, Grand Island Northwest, 426; Koch, Omaha Gross, 417; Ramsey, Norris, 416; Dummer, Aurora, 406.

Omaha-Area: Sears, Wahoo, 383; Justesen, Elmwood-Murdock, 376; Brigham, Wahoo, 367; Larson, Wahoo, 364; Murcek, Omaha Roncalli, 360; Edmisten, Ashland-Greenwood, 360; Christo, Ashland-Greenwood, 353; Bevington, Douglas County West, 352; Niemoth, Louisville, 339;

All-Class: McClellan, North Platte St. Patrick, 828; Moeller, Pierce, 687; Zatechka, Elkhorn South, 677; Wood, Kearney, 671; Smith, Gering, 622.

Note: Not all schools submitted statistics.

Mike Patterson

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.

