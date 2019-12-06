Check out the final Nebraska high school volleyball statistics leaders.
KILLS
Class A: Sis, Papillion-La Vista, 479; Green, Elkhorn South, 429; McCune, Gretna, 420; Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 401; Fixemer, Millard South, 400; Yost, Gretna, 395; Wulf, Lincoln Southeast, 392; Weeks, Elkhorn South, 378; Fountain, Millard North, 376; Hendrix, Papillion-La Vista South, 358; Siebler, Omaha Westside, 356; Gray, Elkhorn South, 346.
Class B: Johnson, Sidney, 494; Lauenstein, Waverly, 454; Winkler, Gering, 417; Scheierman, York, 394; Waters, Norris, 380; Koehler, Platteview, 379; Krause, Omaha Skutt, 360; Aspen, Hastings, 336; Hopp, Alliance, 309; Skovsende, Omaha Skutt, 307; Burroughs, Beatrice, 298; Delgado, Omaha Duchesne, 285; Holly, Sidney, 283.
Omaha-Area: Larson, Wahoo, 610; Foral, Douglas County West, 334; Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 313; Jacobsen, Louisville, 290; Otten, Omaha Concordia, 272; Matthies, Omaha Roncalli, 261; Sears, Wahoo, 252; Justesen, Elmwood-Murdock, 235; Lemke, Mead, 231; Christo, Ashland-Greenwood, 217; Niemoth, Louisville, 214.
All-Class: Buss, Lincoln Lutheran, 624; Larson, Wahoo, 610; Kepler, Milford, 563; Pick, Wayne, 550; Meyer, Superior, 541.
HITTING PERCENTAGE
Class A: Jeffus, Papillion-La Vista, .422; Fee, Millard North, .416; Gray, Elkhorn South, .408; Ruch, Millard North, .357; Taubenheim, Lincoln Pius X, .357; Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, .357; Prentice, Gretna, .357; Millard, Millard West, .339; Lukens, Millard North, .331; Green, Elkhorn South, .329; Sis, Papillion-La Vista, .322; Sealock, Lincoln Pius X, .315; Fountain, Millard North, .314.
Class B: Ortman, Omaha Duchesne, .427; Krause, Omaha Skutt, .418; Lauenstein, Waverly, .407; Delgado, Omaha Duchesne, .374; Johnson, Sidney, .361; Grosshans, Waverly, .353; Waters, Norris, .349; Knobbe, Omaha Duchesne, .333; Ruane, Omaha Gross, .322; Skovsende, Omaha Skutt, .311; Kroeker, Norris, .310; Burroughs, Beatrice, .302; Heyne, Omaha Skutt, .293.
Omaha-Area: Jacobsen, Louisville, .456; Larson, Wahoo, .381; Matthies, Omaha Roncalli, .353; Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, .334; Foral, Douglas County West, .332; Wilson, Omaha Roncalli, .316; Shipley, Omaha Brownell Talbot, .296; Mann, Wahoo, .296; Halbmaier, Mead, .284; Brym, Omaha Brownell Talbot, .248; Meehan, Omaha Roncalli, .245.
All-Class: Jacobsen, Louisville, .456; Ortman, Omaha Duchesne, .427; Jeffus, Papillion-La Vista, .422; Krause, Omaha Skutt, .418; Fee, Millard North, .416.
ASSISTS
Class A: Woodin, Elkhorn South, 1414; Anderson, Gretna,1214; Lukens, Millard North, 1138; Schram, Papillion-La Vista, 1084; Fleming, Millard South, 1006; Bartee, Kearney, 914; Smith, Millard West, 832; Nemecek, Omaha Westside, 819; Hope, Bellevue West, 802; Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 785;Neff, North Platte, 763; Pryce, Lincoln Northeast, 604.
Class B: Gray, Omaha Skutt,1225; Boesiger, Norris, 999; Evans, Waverly, 972; Birner, Sidney, 933; MacDonald, Platteview, 855; Boggs, Gering, 751; Alvarado, Alliance, 742; Miller, Omaha Gross, 734; Coudeyas, Beatrice, 734; Sealey, Hastings, 662; Hirschfeld, York, 526; Neely, Omaha Duchesne, 505; Cattau, Aurora, 501; Brown, Grand Island Northwest, 488.
Omaha-Area: Glock, Wahoo, 1016; Wilson, Omaha Roncalli, 790; Kalkowski, Louisville, 748; Nelson, Douglas County West, 694; Quinn, Mead, 693; Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 538; Craven, Ashland-Greenwood, 526; Allen, Arlington, 449; Krajicek, Yutan, 445; McPeek, Conestoga, 325; Glock, Ashland-Greenwood, 319; Hansen, Omaha Concordia, 282.
All-Class: Woodin, Elkhorn South, 1414; Gray, Omaha Skutt,1225; Anderson, Gretna, 1214; Lukens, Millard North, 1138; Schram, Papillion-La Vista, 1084.
ACES
Class A: Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 69; Hope, Bellevue West, 60; Wood, Kearney, 55; Christopherson, Lincoln High 53; Weeks, Elkhorn South, 50; Estudillo, Fremont, 49; Dierks, Papillion-La Vista South, 48; Carlson, Omaha Burke, 48; Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 47; Wulf, Lincoln Southeast, 46; McCune, Gretna, 46; McCartney, Lincoln East, 45.
Class B: Holly, Sidney, 98; Bressani, Omaha Duchesne, 74; Johnson, Sidney, 73; Boggs, Gering, 63; Capelle, Omaha Duchesne, 56; Smith, Gering, 55; Boesiger, Norris, 50; Lauenstein, Waverly, 48; Gray, Platteview, 47; Church, Beatrice, 46; Dougherty, Omaha Mercy, 45; Koehler, Platteview, 44; Knust, Aurora, 44; Schuster, Aurora, 44.
Omaha-Area: Sears, Wahoo, 74; Brym, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 65; Craven, Ashland-Greenwood, 56; Justesen, Elmwood-Murdock, 55; Niemoth, Louisville, 48; Larson, Wahoo, 46; Lemke, Mead, 46; Pollock, Louisville, 44; Miller, Mead, 43; Teunissen, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 40; Watson, Conestoga, 40; Krajicek, Yutan, 39; Frye, Yutan, 39; Patocka, Mead, 38; McPeek, Conestoga, 38.
All-Class: Heidemann, Diller-Odell, 118; Holly, Sidney, 98; Plumbtree, Fullerton, 84; Esser, Nebraska City Lourdes, 79; Branson, Shelton, 79; Elkins, Malcolm, 79.
BLOCKS
Class A: Millard, Millard West, 175; Nordaker, Millard West, 143; Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 139; LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, 119; Clarke, Papillion-La Vista South, 111; Plahn, Millard North, 104; Gray, Elkhorn South, 102; Novacek, Kearney, 96; Broin, Papillion-La Vista, 91; Martinez, Omaha Central, 84; Allick, Lincoln North Star, 82; Coen, Lincoln Southwest, 80.
Class B: Herman, Scottsbluff, 153; Harrison, Gering, 151; Walker, Scottsbluff, 127; Knobbe, Omaha Duchesne, 122; Feely, Aurora, 113; Boggs, Gering, 106; Pszanka, Gering, 104; Hopp, Alliance, 102; Amoo, Scottsbluff, 101; Knight, Gering, 100; Apfel, Grand Island Northwest, 96; Hauser, Grand Island Northwest, 96; Delgado, Omaha Duchesne, 82; Ray, Gering, 81.
Omaha-Area: Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 98; Stander, Ashland-Greenwood, 62; Hatzenbuehler, Ashland-Greenwood, 57; Wilson, Omaha Roncalli, 55; Foral, Douglas County West, 50; Young, Arlington, 47; Meehan, Omaha Roncalli, 46; Thaden, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 42; Teunissen, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 38; Thune, Omaha Concordia, 35; Glock, Wahoo, 35.
All-Class: Sellers, North Platte St. Patrick, 274; Millard, Millard West, 175; Miller, Norfolk Catholic, 158; Kayl, Boyd County, 155; Herman, Scottsbluff, 153.
DIGS
Class A: Zatechka, Elkhorn South, 677; Wood, Kearney, 671; Koch, Omaha Westside, 591; Schaecher, Gretna, 565; Miller, Lincoln Pius X, 554; Steele, Millard South, 530; Hendrix, Papillion-La Vista South, 512; Miller, Omaha Marian, 464; Sheibal, Bellevue West, 464; Vallinch, Papillion-La Vista South, 459; McCune, Gretna, 456; Galvin, Millard North, 443; LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, 425.
Class B: Smith, Gering, 622; Knust, Aurora, 605; Norlen, Hastings, 596; Bressani, Omaha Duchesne, 577; Hernandez, Scottsbluff, 513; Hatcliff, Beatrice, 511; Skala, Omaha Skutt, 510; Johnson, Sidney, 473; Felker, Alliance, 468; Doucet, McCook, 464; Brown, Grand Island Northwest, 449; McKinney, Grand Island Northwest, 426; Koch, Omaha Gross, 417; Ramsey, Norris, 416; Dummer, Aurora, 406.
Omaha-Area: Sears, Wahoo, 383; Justesen, Elmwood-Murdock, 376; Brigham, Wahoo, 367; Larson, Wahoo, 364; Murcek, Omaha Roncalli, 360; Edmisten, Ashland-Greenwood, 360; Christo, Ashland-Greenwood, 353; Bevington, Douglas County West, 352; Niemoth, Louisville, 339;
All-Class: McClellan, North Platte St. Patrick, 828; Moeller, Pierce, 687; Zatechka, Elkhorn South, 677; Wood, Kearney, 671; Smith, Gering, 622.
Note: Not all schools submitted statistics.
