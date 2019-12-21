Final Nebraska high school football statistics leaders, as published in The World-Herald on Dec. 22.
CLASS A RUSHING Att. Yds. Avg. TD
Harris, Millard South 152 1,816 165.1 27
Ducker, Bellevue West 215 2,100 161.5 45
Halleen, Lincoln SE 251 1,655 150.5 23
Bednar, Millard North 221 1,408 140.8 14
Price, Papillion-LV 195 1,184 131.6 8
Maessner, Kearney NA 1,166 129.5 14
Roussell, Omaha Burke 178 1,218 121.8 12
Sich, Papio South 200 1,200 120.0 13
Wright, North Platte 211 1,085 120.6 9
Hustad, Elkhorn South 171 1,307 118.8 18
Passing C-A-I Yds. Avg. TD
Glantz, Bellevue West 195-280-1 2,943 226.4 36
Cooper, Fremont 128-210-5 1,812 201.3 16
Cahoy, Grand Island 156-240-1 1,920 174.5 17
Burke, Omaha Burke 120-198-2 1,893 172.1 20
Payton, Omaha Westside 128-213-9 1,986 152.8 24
Coniglio, Creighton Prep 146-274-8 1,633 163.3 18
Crandall, Papio South 135-230-7 1,538 153.8 13
Monday, Norfolk 119-196-9 1,324 147.1 5
McGarvie, Lincoln N. Star 105-249-6 1,302 144.7 8
Gomes, Millard West 74-130-3 1,718 143.2 19
Flores, Gretna 112-186-7 1,238 137.6 7
Harnly, Lincoln SW 120-207-11 1,270 127.0 11
Barrientos, Omaha South 67-129-10 1,116 124.0 17
Brown, Elkhorn South 83-149-12 1,330 120.9 13
Fleeman, Columbus 61-127-9 1,087 120.8 4
RECEIVING No. Yds. Avg. TD
Watts, Omaha Burke 61 1,072 97.5 13
Betts, Bellevue West 64 1,185 91.2 17
Glause, Fremont 38 784 87.1 8
Douglass, Grand Island 60 1,016 92.4 12
Griggs, Omaha South 23 650 81.3 10
Dengel, Bellevue East 32 720 80.0 1
Armstead, Creighton Prep 56 753 75.3 9
Thompson, Columbus 29 572 63.6 3
Beanum, Millard West 28 746 62.2 8
Odermann, Millard West 28 683 56.9 8
Hustad, Elkhorn South 33 609 55.4 8
SCORING TD FG PAT Pts. Avg.
Ducker, Bellevue West 45 0 0 270 20.8
Harris, Millard South 30 0 0 180 16.4
Hustad, Elkhorn South 27 0 0 162 14.7
Halleen, Lincoln SE 23 0 0 138 12.5
Foster, Bellevue East 17 38.8 43
Gragert, Elkhorn 33 38.7 69
Larson, Lincoln East 42 38.6 60
Hohl, Lincoln SW 37 38.0 52
Chapelle, Lincoln Pius X 41 37.7 68
Jewell, Papio South 16 37.3 50
Gomes, Millard West 32 35.4 —
Lamkins, Fremont 14 36.5 68
Foley, Creighton Prep 41 36.4 52
Brehm, Papio South 15 36.4 70
Jackson, Omaha Westside 21 35.2 —
Fleeman, Columbus 32 34.9 56
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
Rogers, Papillion-LV South 57 56 170 17.0
Adams, Lincoln East 61 42 164 16.4
Larchik, Gretna 41 65 147 16.3
Barajas, Omaha Westside 76 53 205 15.8
Militti, Creighton Prep 29 45 103 14.7
Paradis, Elkhorn South 74 14 162 14.7
Dougherty, Omaha Burke 52 54 158 14.4
Tagge, Omaha Westside 75 37 187 14.4
Kelley, Millard North 51 41 143 14.3
Lonergan, Lincoln Pius X 60 21 141 14.1
Hinrichs, Millard South 57 54 168 14.0
Interceptions: 6, Closman, MN; Mills, BW. 5, Spethman, L. East; J. Appleget, LSE.
TEAM OFFENSE Pass Rush Avg.
Bellevue West 3,152 3,001 473.3
Millard South 2,754 1,015 418.8
Elkhorn South 2,422 1,236 406.4
Millard West 2,857 1,742 383.3
Omaha Westside 2,787 2,041 371.4
Grand Island 1,920 2,095 365.0
Lincoln Southeast 2,959 1,051 364.5
Papillion-La Vista 2,071 1,171 360.2
Omaha South 1,916 1,237 350.3
Omaha Burke 1,809 1,852 336.5
Fremont 1,157 1,839 332.9
Millard North 2,894 377 327.1
CLASS B RUSHING Att. Yds. Avg. TD
Harsh, Scottsbluff 241 2,014 154.9 35
Krul, Scottsbluff 190 1,571 142.8 14
Knisley, Seward 137 963 137.6 10
Larsen, Blair 249 1,329 132.9 12
Madden, Ralston 155 1,128 125.3 11
Nelson, Beatrice 145 1,101 122.3 7
Ramold, Elkhorn MM 199 1,120 112.0 14
Jernigan, McCook 175 1,091 109.1 10
Gordon, Omaha Skutt 160 1,414 108.8 24
Nieman, Waverly 169 1,256 104.7 13
Pohlmeier, Plattsmouth 173 1,045 104.5 8
Passing C-A-I Yds. Avg. TD
Dotzler, Omaha Roncalli 192-317-7 3,420 285.0 41
Bohn, Bennington 260-429-13 3,121 283.7 38
Synek, Hastings 163-288-4 2,524 229.5 29
McGregor, Omaha Gross 111-201-7 1,444 206.3 20
Oerter, Norris 130-225-4 2,079 189.0 14
Dubray, Alliance 112-215-3 1,545 154.5 10
Sanders, Grand Island NW 125-213-4 1,621 147.4 13
DeMayo, Elkhorn MM 94-201-7 1,381 138.1 11
Gordon, Omaha Skutt 101-185-2 1,776 136.6 20
Carpenter, Lexington 68-143-13 1,091 136.4 4
Walker, Gering 67-145-7 1,042 115.8 6
Stewart, Blair 87-169-11 1,040 115.6 7
RECEIVING No. Yds. Avg. TD
Fenoglio, Omaha Roncalli 50 995 82.9 12
S. Orr, Omaha Roncalli 52 991 82.6 17
Roepke, Elkhorn MM 35 742 74.2 10
Shoemaker, Hastings 57 748 68.0 9
Juengst, Grand Island NW 43 664 66.4 8
Richman, Lexington 32 628 62.8 4
Corrigan, Bennington 49 614 61.4 10
Schmaderer, Bennington 34 587 58.7 7
Quick, Blair 43 578 57.8 5
Felty, Omaha Gross 33 545 60.6 10
SCORING TD FG PAT Pts. Avg.
Harsh, Scottsbluff 35 0 0 210 16.3
Gordon, Omaha Skutt 24 0 40 184 14.2
Canoyer, Waverly 19 0 48 164 13.7
Sanders, Grand Island NW 22 44.5 69
Harsh, Scottsbluff 14 41.6 64
Walker, Scottsbluff 11 41.0 —
Carpenter, Lexington 18 40.2 63
Eggert, Plattsmouth 12 38.8 48
Adkins, Plattsmouth 23 37.5 70
Stec, Elkhorn MM 27 35.7 51
Bartholomew, York 27 35.0 —
Hamling, Seward 14 35.0 —
G.M. Conn, Gering 51 63 165 18.3
Meyer, Norris 57 84 198 18.0
Acosta, Alliance 50 21 121 17.3
Erwin, York 40 78 158 15.8
Greiss, Grand Island NW 40 78 158 15.8
Folchert, Alliance 48 28 124 15.5
Daum, McCook 58 34 150 15.0
Interceptions: 6, Berry, McCook. 5, Schawang, Wav.; Corrigan, Benn.; Gordon, Skutt
TEAM OFFENSE Pass Rush Avg.
Omaha Roncalli 2,032 3,599 469.3
Scottsbluff 4,662 1,189 445.8
Bennington 1,319 3,130 404.5
Omaha Skutt 3,385 1,842 402.1
Hastings 1,483 2,580 369.4
Elkhorn MM 1,755 1,389 314.4
OTHER OMAHA-AREA SCHOOLS RUSHING Att. Yds. Avg. TD
Spohr, Elmwood-Murdock 163 1,703 170.3 30
Luben, Wahoo 283 2,136 161.3 41
Egr, Yutan 256 1,600 160.0 10
Lilly, Wahoo Neumann 162 1,228 122.8 23
Thompson, Arlington 154 992 110.2 11
Kitrell, Ashland-GW 157 1,197 108.8 17
Passing C-A-I Yds. Avg. TD
Washburn, Ashland 115-213-7 1,763 160.3 19
C. Pugsley, Brownell Talbot 76-188-11 960 137.1 7
Carritt, Mead 62-114-4 992 124.0 12
Murray, Boys Town 64-118-1 954 106.0 11
Strauss, Fort Calhoun 71-134-6 911 101.2 7
RECEIVING No. Yds. Avg. TD
Vetter, Brownell Talbot 39 503 71.9 5
Schwarz, Fort Calhoun 23 450 64.3 6
Freeman, Boys Town 26 463 61.4 7
SCORING TD FG PAT Pts. Avg.
Spohr, Elmwood-Murdock 31 0 18 204 20.4
Luben, Wahoo 44 0 0 264 20.3
Lilly, Wahoo Neumann 26 0 0 156 15.6
Drake, Elmwood-Murdock 17 0 38 140 14.0
Willey, Elmwood-Murdock 6 39.3 49
Kitrell, Ashland-Greenwood 24 35.3 55
Kolterman, Wahoo 15 33.6 —
Millikan, Platteview 56 63 175 19.4
Gibbs, Brownell Talbot 49 48 146 18.3
Bordovsky, Wahoo 64 95 223 17.1
Spohr, Elmwood-Murdock 51 66 168 16.8
Lilly, Wahoo Neumann 41 84 166 16.6
Snipes, Conestoga 41 42 124 15.5
Interceptions: 6, Haag, Mead. 5, Willey, E-M; Jacobsen, A-GW. 4, Mackling, Louis; Daniell, Yutan; Sabatka, WN.
TEAM OFFENSE Pass Rush Avg.
Ashland-Greenwood 2393 1938 393.7
Elmwood-Murdock 3033 754 378.7
No report — Class B: South Sioux City. Omaha-area: Weeping Water.
WR Zavier Betts, Bellevue West, 6-3, 195, Sr.
Three-time member of the All-Nebraska team caught 17 touchdown passes to set the Class A record with 46. Committed to Nebraska.
WR Broc Douglass, Grand Island, 6-1, 160, Sr.
The Islanders’ first 1,000-yard receiver, who caught 14 TD passes, never left the field since he was their free safety and kick returner.
OL Thomas Ault, Bellevue West, 6-5, 280, Sr.
“Extremely physical in the run game and marries that to being excellent in pass protection," coach Mike Huffman said.
OL Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside, 6-3, 265, Jr.
“The best lineman we’ve had in years," coach Brett Froendt said. A three-year starter, he also made 75 tackles and blocked two kicks.
OL Trevor Brown, Waverly, 6-2, 250, So.
The first lineman ever taken All-Nebraska as a sophomore, he opened big holes for the Vikings’ runners.
OL Teddy Prochazka, Elkhorn South, 6-9, 285, Jr.
A Nebraska commitment with a year to go, he possesses excellent knee bend and “great feet for a big man," according to coach Guy Rosenberg.
OL Xavier Trevino, Lincoln Southeast, 6-3, 285, Sr.
Was an early walk-on commitment for the Huskers. He started three years for the Knights.
QB Nate Glantz, Bellevue West, 6-1, 185, Sr.
Led the Thunderbirds to an undefeated season by throwing for 2,943 yards and 36 touchdowns. “He proved to be an elite decision maker," coach Mike Huffman said.
QB Cole Payton, Omaha Westside, 6-3, 210, Jr.
The Warriors rode him to the state finals. He threw for 1,986 yards and rushed for 872 with 39 total touchdowns.
RB Jay Ducker, Bellevue West, 5-10, 195, Sr.
Returns to the All-Nebraska team and leaves Class A as its all-time leading scorer. His 110 touchdowns are the most ever in 11-man ball in the state.
RB Isaiah Harris, Millard South, 5-8, 185, Sr.
The three-year starter averaged 11.3 yards a carry in a 1,859-yard season with 30 total touchdowns. Career totals: 3,468 yards rushing, 52 total touchdowns.
K Dietrick Stoltz, Grand Island CC, 5-10, 150, Sr.
Strongest leg in the state. He had a 53-yard field goal and two 50-yarders while going 9 of 15. Set Class C-2’s career record with 21 field goals.
DL Dane Christensen, Millard West, 6-2, 210, Sr.
Spent a lot of time in opponents' backfields. Had 14 tackles for loss, including seven sacks, forced four fumbles and recovered two. Broke up six passes and made 77 tackles.
DL Kohl Herbolsheimer, Millard South, 6-3, 280, Sr.
Wyoming landed the rare four-year lineman starter at a metro area
school. The two-time All-Nebraska pick started both ways and had 42 tackles and 47 pancake blocks.
DL Matt Thompson, Bellevue West, 6-1, 215, Sr.
A disrupter at defensive end with 20 of his 53 tackles resulting in losses. “He was excellent against the run and pass and became extremely good taking on pullers in the counter game," coach Mike Huffman said.
LB Caleb Francl, Grand Island, 6-1, 180, Sr.
Coach Jeff Tomlin said Francl “is one of Grand Island’s best-ever players. Best outside linebacker in the last 20 years.” Made 87 tackles, including 14 for losses.
LB Grant Tagge, Omaha Westside, 6-2, 185, Sr.
The Warriors’ defensive leader, who will walk on at NU, made 110 tackles with five sacks. “He’s a dynamic, intelligent playmaker," coach Brett Froendt said.
LB Jack McDonnell, Bellevue West, 5-9, 175, Jr.
“Our best defensive player and leading tackler," Bellevue West coach Mike Huffman said. “A good old throwback tough football player. McDonnell had 95 tackles, 12 sacks and 20 tackles for loss.
DB Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke, 6-1, 190, Sr.
Notre Dame-bound, he was feared on either side of the ball. He made 50 solo tackles and three interceptions. On offense, he had back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons and finished with 2,978 yards and 40 total touchdowns.
DB Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt, 6-2, 180, Sr.
Did it all again for the SkyHawks as they repeated as undefeated Class B state champions behind the North Dakota State pledge. Had five picks and 52 tackles on defense, 3,190 yards of total offense.
DB Avante Dickerson, Omaha Westside, 5-11, 160, Jr.
Already garnering high-Power Five conference offers, he gave up only six catches going into the state final and intercepted four passes. His role on offense increased.
DB Isaac Gifford, Lincoln Southeast, 6-1, 190, Sr.
The Division I offers kept coming for him after a season with 71 tackles, six breakups and an interception. “Physical, fast and smart," Bellevue West’s Mike Huffman said.
DB Dalys Beanum, Millard West, 6-0, 170, Sr.
A two-way standout for the Wildcats, he had 24 tackles, six breakups and an interception. He also was their leading receiver with 28 catches for 746 yards and eight TDs.
A/P Sabastian Harsh, Scottsbluff, 6-3, 225, Sr.
The athlete/punter tag fits him to a T. Remember his punt that went 75 yards in the air against Skutt after chasing down a snap into the end zone? Scored 35 touchdowns this year, 53 for his career.
