Nebraska Eight Man high school football second-round playoff capsules. All games are Tuesday, Nov. 12.

* * *

Eight Man-1

No. 1 Howells-Dodge (10-0) at Osceola-High Plains (8-2), 6 at Osceola: The top-ranked Jaguars take on a rushing attack that has Keaton Van Housen with 1,681 yards and 26 touchdowns and quarterback Dylan Soule with 1,277 and 21. H-D could have Darrin Pokorny available to play quarterback for the first time since September. Stu’s pick: Howells-Dodge. Radio: KQKX (106.7, Norfolk), KTIC (107.9, West Point), KZEN (100.3, Central City).

Tri County (7-3) at Cross County (6-4), 6 at Stromsburg: Tri County QB Cole Siems hit Elmwood-Murdock for seven touchdowns last round while running for a career-high 219 yards. Isaac Noyd and sophomore Carter Seim power the Cougars’ running game. Stu’s pick: Cross County. Radio: KOOL (103.5, 1370, York), KKOT (93.5, Columbus).

No. 4 Cambridge (10-0) at Burwell (8-2), 4: Jace Williams is back in form for the host Longhorns and carried a season-high 42 times for 218 yards in last round’s win over Elm Creek. Cambridge’s Paxton Ross will help Deryk Huxoll try to take down some eight-man receiving records. Huxoll has 26 touchdowns and 1,648 yards on 59 catches. Stu’s pick: Cambridge. Radio: KZMC (102.1, McCook), KNLV (93.9, 1060, Ord).

No. 9 Arcadia-Loup City (8-1) at No. 5 Dundy County-Stratton (8-1), 4 MT at Benkelman: ALC’s defense had nine takeaways last week in a 72-14 win over Sutherland. But the Rebels aren’t the healthiest — three key players, including leading rusher Jadyn Scott, have ankle injuries. DCS eked out a 20-18 win over Fullerton, which gave ALC its only loss. Stu’s pick: DCS. Radio: KLIQ (94.5, Hastings), KBBN (95.3, Broken Bow), KIOD (105.3, McCook).

Eight Man-2

Overton (7-3) at No. 5 Central Valley (10-0), 5 at Wolbach: A pass is a rarity for Overton — it averages 3.4 a game. Ryan Lauby has rushed for 1,333 yards and Elijah Heusinkvelt needs 10 for 1,000. Jackson McIntyre leads Central Valley in rushing and tackles. Stu’s pick: Central Valley. Radio: KAMI (1580, 100.1, 92.7, Cozad), KING (103.9, Ord)

Twin Loup (6-4) at Pleasanton (8-2), 6: Pleasanton needed a 20-point final quarter to defeat Kenesaw for the second time this season and make the quarterfinal for the first time in a decade. Quade Young and Colby Coons divvy up most of the carries for Twin Loup. Stu’s pick: Pleasanton. Radio: KKPR (98.9, Kearney), KBRY (92.3, Sargent).

No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (10-0) at No. 6 Plainview (9-1), 6: Plainview last won its first three playoff games in 2008 while still in 11-man. The Pirates’ Jacob Hoffman has 1,409 yards and 26 touchdowns rushing. Taylor Wemhoff (1,200 yards rushing, 22 touchdowns) and quarterback/defensive back Trevor Pfeifer lead the way for the undefeated Flyers. Stu’s pick: St. Francis. Radio: KEXL (97.5, Norfolk), KLIR (101.1, Columbus).

No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart (10-0) at No. 3 Bloomfield (10-0), 3: Third trip to Bloomfield in four years for Sacred Heart, which won the first two meetings. Braden Eisenhauer leads the Bees with 26 touchdowns and 1,580 yards rushing. Sacred Heart has outscored its opponents 226-12 in the first quarter. Its leading rusher, Jake Hoy, has 63 carries in 10 games — Eisenhauer had 59 in just one. Stu’s pick: Sacred Heart. Radio: KTNC (1230, 107.1, Falls City), KZLA (101.3, Falls City), KVHT (106.3, Vermillion, S.D.)

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

