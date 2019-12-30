World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know about Tuesday's matchups at the Metro Holiday Tournament. Games will be played at Ralston Arena.
* * *
No. 1 Omaha Central (8-0) vs. Papillion-La Vista (5-2), 3:30 p.m.: Trelly Wrightsell is coming off the high game from Saturday’s first round — 28 points with 10 of 10 free-throw shooting in Central’s opening win. The Eagles will have their eye on Papio sophomore Luke Lindenmeyer, who had a career-high 25 points against Omaha Burke.
No. 7 Omaha Creighton Prep (6-1) vs. No. 5 Bellevue West (6-1), 5:15 p.m.: Best matchup of the quarterfinals. All-Nebraska guard Chucky Hepburn shook off the rust from not playing for three weeks by scoring 14 of his 21 points in the second half of West’s 67-57 comeback win over Omaha Benson. Frankie Fidler, with his future UNO coaches watching, had a career-high 21 points. Spencer Schomers led Prep to its first-round win with six 3s and a dunk.
No. 4 Omaha South (6-1) vs. Papillion-La Vista South (4-3), 7 p.m.: The Titans got a much-needed win in the first round over No. 6 Omaha Westside, with sophomore Daniel Brocaille playing well on both ends. Omaha South will try to speed them up with its full-court pressure, and the Packers are sporting good scoring balance.
No. 3 Millard North (5-1) vs. Millard West (4-3), 8:45 p.m.: West is coming off its best game of the season, beating No. 8 Omaha North 65-53, and now faces its district rival. Against Bellevue East in the first round, Millard North looked good in the first half and looked for the highlight-reel play in a poor second half. We’re still waiting for a 32-minute game from the Mustangs.
