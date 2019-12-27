No. 5 Bellevue West (5-1) vs. Omaha Benson (3-3), 8:30 a.m.: The Thunderbirds are expecting to have Wisconsin pledge Chucky Hepburn available for the first time since Dec. 7. While he was out with a concussion, they beat Benson 69-62 on Dec. 13.
No. 6 Omaha Creighton Prep (5-1) vs. Gretna (3-4), 10:15: Prep is on a five-game winning streak. Gretna is getting its feet wet in its first season as a Metro member, losing big only to Omaha Westside. Ely Doble averaged 18.4 points in his first five games for the Dragons. AJ Rollins is averaging 16 for Prep.
Papillion-La Vista (4-2) vs. Omaha Burke (3-3), noon: Papio is off to a better than expected start. It has three double-digit scorers, led by All-Metro football lineman Preston Kellogg at 11.7 with a 7.0 rebounding average. Burke, coming off a 65-64 home win over giant-killer Omaha North, is getting 13 points a game from junior Jaren Marshall.
No. 1 Omaha Central (7-0) vs. Elkhorn South (2-5), 1:45 p.m.: Central hasn’t reached the meaty portion of its schedule — none of the Eagles’ opponents to date are above .500. Latrell Wrightsell leads them at 21.0 but needs to work on his free-throw shooting (56%). Elkhorn South avenged its loss to Omaha Bryan by getting Zach LaFave’s double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds in Friday’s play-in game.
No. 4 Omaha South (5-1) vs. Millard South (2-4), 3:30: Some questioned how the Packers would score, but they have a pair averaging 17 a game — Skyler Wilson and Jay Saunders. Gage Stenger (13.0 ppg) leads the Patriots.
No. 7 Omaha Westside (4-2) vs. Papillion-La Vista South (3-3), 5:15: UNO recruit Jadin Booth of Westside is firing 3s with 48% accuracy while averaging 21.3 points. Danair Dempsey and Jared Mattley are 13 ppg scorers for the Titans, who ended a three-game losing streak with two wins last weekend.
No. 8 Omaha North (3-4) vs. Millard West (3-3), 7: Wal Choul of Omaha North, who’s had big games against Millard North and Omaha South, is averaging 22.6 points and shooting 52% on 3s. Evan Meyersick’s 11.2 average leads a balanced West attack.
No. 3 Millard North (4-1) vs. Bellevue East (2-5), 8:45: Millard North has two of the top eight scorers in Class A, Hunter Sallis at 23.4 and Saint Thomas at 20.0. Bellevue East’s Joey Skoff went off for 42 points in the Chieftains’ play-in win over Omaha Northwest.
